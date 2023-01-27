Strayed Lights Announced For PC And Consoles In April

French development studio Embers has revealed its debut title Strayed Lights. The action-adventure game will be launching this spring and looks set to bring some gorgeous-looking gameplay thanks to its reveal trailer.

Strayed Lights will see players taking on the role of a tiny spark of light that’s being set upon by shadow creatures. The world showcased in the game’s announcement trailer depicts some fantastic scenery for players to explore. The setting includes a variety of otherworldly locations, ranging from eerie misty woods and glowing ruins to sprawling corrupted cities. Players will gain power and strength as they embark on their journey, all the while being pursued by mysterious shadow creatures.

The game’s announcement for PC and consoles comes alongside a reveal trailer that showcases some of the action players can expect to experience and the world they’ll encounter in Strayed Lights. You can check it out for yourself right here.

Alexandre Arramon, co-founder and creative director at Embers, shared some further insight into the game in a press statement. “Strayed Lights is an ode to resilience through its combat flow and story,” Arramon explains, adding “You face giant creatures submerged by an emotion they now personify and try to soothe them and grow in the process. We intentionally added no text or dialogue in the game to let players come up with their own interpretation.”

As developers Embers’ debut title, the studio is excited to present its first project to the gaming community. Damien Dessagne, CEO at Embers shared the team’s enthusiasm for the title and how they hope players will respond to it. “We want players to have that amazing feeling of overcoming a tough challenge while staying accessible,” Dessagne says, “we also hope they can experience a sense of wonder by exploring the world we created and the creatures in it. We can’t wait to see how players make the world of Strayed Lights their own.”

The game certainly looks set to provide a level of challenge and features some pretty fast-paced combat to get stuck into. In addition, Strayed Lights aims to intensify the immersion and atmosphere in its soundtrack, which has been created by Grammy award-winning composer Austin Wintory, whose previous projects include Journey, Abzû and The Banner Saga Series.

Those eager to get started on this Ori-style adventure don’t have too much longer to wait. Strayed Lights will be released at the end of April. The game will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

