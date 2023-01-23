Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond Film Earns $1.4 Million Opening Weekend at U.S. Box Office

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
The recently released film That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond earned over $1.4 million on opening weekend at the US Box Office, according to Box Office Mojo. The film has now grossed $9.4 million at the worldwide box office, making it a solid debut for the series’ first theatrical release. All of the main cast from the series reprised their roles for the movie, including a handful of the production staff as well. You can check out the trailers for the movie below. Tickets for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds is animated by studio 8bit with tickets currently on sale for theaters across the US!
Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond Staff
- Director: Yasuhito Kikuchi
- Screenplay: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu
- Music: Hitoshi Fujima
- Character Design: Ryōma Ebata
- Art Director: Ayumi Satō
- Chief Animation Director: Yūichi Tanaka
- Art design: Masahiro Satō, Rémy Boisseuil
- Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa
- Director of Photography: Hiroshi Satō
- CG Producer: Masaya Machida
- Color design: Maki Saitou
- Concept Art: Kenichiro Tomiyasu
- Editing: Yumi Jinguji
- Monitor Graphics: Yūji Haibara
- Monster Design: Takahiro Kishida
Cast
- Miho Okasaki as Rimuru
- Asuna Tomari as Gobta
- Chikahiro Kobayashi as Ranga
- Houchu Ohtsuka as Hakurō
- Jun Fukushima as Gabiru
- Junichi Yanagita as Kurobe
- Kanehira Yamamoto as Rigurd
- M.A.O as Shion
- Makoto Furukawa as Benimaru
- Megumi Toyoguchi as Raphael
- Riko Fukumoto as Towa
- Sayaka Senbongi as Shuna
- Subaru Kimura as Lacua
- Takahiro Sakurai as Diablo
- Takuya Eguchi as Sōei
- Tarô Yamaguchi as Geld
- Tomoaki Maeno as Veldora
- Yūma Uchida as Hiiro
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is based on the original light novel series Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. It originally ran from 2013 to 2016 on the website Shōsetsuka ni Narō. Not too long after its initial release, Micro Magazine acquired the series and began publishing it in 2014 and has since released 20 volumes of the ongoing light novels. US-based publisher Yen Press acquired the English license for the series in 2017 and has since released the first 14 volumes. The light novels eventually received an award-winning manga adaptation with artwork by Shō Okagiri. The manga adaptation has released 21 volumes so far (20 in English). As of October 2022, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novels have reached over 30 million copies in circulation.
Synopsis
Crunchyroll describes the plot of the movie as such: A long-running conspiracy is swirling over a mysterious power known as “Queen” in Raja, a small country west of Tempest. When a slime who evolved into a Demon Lord named Rimuru Tempest crosses paths with Hiiro, a survivor of the Ogre race, an incredible adventure packed with new characters begins. The power of bonds will be put to the test!
Source: Box Office Mojo