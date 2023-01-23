My Home Hero Anime Reveals New Key Visual, Additional Cast

A new key visual and additional cast members for the My Home Hero anime series were revealed on Sunday. Kouichi Yamadera, the iconic voice of Spike Spiegel from Cowboy Bebop, will be joining the cast as Shino while Katsuhiro Tokuishi will voice the role of Takeda and Mitsuhiro Sakamaki as Bin Tabata. Tezuka Productions (The Quintessential Quintuplets) is in charge of animating the series which will begin airing in April 2023. The series is an adaptation of the seinen manga series written by Naoki Yamakawa and illustrated by Masashi Asaki. A trailer for the anime was released back in September 2022 which you can also watch below.

My Home Hero Anime Cast

Junichi Suwabe, one of the most prominent male voice actors in the industry, will be voicing the main male protagonist Testuo Tosu. Other works of Suwabe include Yami from Black Clover, Archer from Fate/stay night, Daiki from Kuroko’s Basketball, Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen, and Aizawa from My Hero Academia. Suwabe will be joined by Sayaka Ohara, who will be voicing the main female protagonist and Testuo’s wife Kasen Tosu. Notable works of Ohara include Erza from Fairy Tale, Elsie from Edens Zero, Yuuko from xxxHOLiC, and Ouzen from Made in Abyss.

They will be joined by Chihiro Shirata, who will be voicing the character of Reika Tosu, Testuo and Kasen’s daughter. And Kento Ito will be voicing the character of Kyouichi Majima, a member of a criminal organization. Ito voiced the main character Hinata Tachibana in the recent series Life with an Ordinary Guy who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout.

Additional casting includes:

Yoshitatsu Matori : Shinichiro Miki (Roy Mustang – Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Kisuke Urahara – Bleach)

: Shinichiro Miki (Roy Mustang – Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Kisuke Urahara – Bleach) Nobuto Matori : Keita Tada (Rio Hanamura – Futsal Boys!!!!!)

: Keita Tada (Rio Hanamura – Futsal Boys!!!!!) Hibiki : Rumi Okubo (Kuro no Rider – Fate/Apocrypha)

: Rumi Okubo (Kuro no Rider – Fate/Apocrypha) Kubo : Akio Ohtsuka (Rider – Fate/Zero, Thorkell – Vinland Saga)

: Akio Ohtsuka (Rider – Fate/Zero, Thorkell – Vinland Saga) Shino : Kouichi Yamadera (Spike Spiegel – Cowboy Bebop, Beerus – Dragon Ball Super)

: Kouichi Yamadera (Spike Spiegel – Cowboy Bebop, Beerus – Dragon Ball Super) Takeda : Katsuhiro Tokuishi (Noriyuki Yamaguchi – Yowamushi Pedal)

: Katsuhiro Tokuishi (Noriyuki Yamaguchi – Yowamushi Pedal) Bin Tabata: Mitsuhiro Sakamaki (Tanabe – SKET Dance)

My Home Hero Anime Staff

Takashi Kamei will be directing the My Home Hero anime series while Kohei Kiyasu is in charge of the series’ script. Surprisingly, Kiyasu is more known for his voice acting rather than production history. Some of Kiyasu’s past roles include some rather prominent names including Ippo Makunouchi in Hajime no Ippo and Kaoru Kaidoh in The Prince of Tennis. His last known production role was when he was in charge of the series composition and script for Run with the Wind back in 2018.

Masatsune Noguchi (Hakushon Daimaō 2020) will be handling the character designs. Yukio Abe (Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul) will work as the art designer. Kenji Kawai (Ghost in the Shell) is in charge of the music. And Takumi Itō (In Another World With My Smartphone) is the sound director with Kiyotaka Kawada (Date a Live, Akame ga Kill) handling sound effects.

Manga

Written by Yamakawa and illustrated by Asaki, My Home Hero began serialization in Weekly Young Magazine in 2017. The manga is currently ongoing and has released a total of 17 volumes with #18 set to release on October 6, continuing the final arc of the story that began on June 20.

My Home Hero recently surpassed 2 million copies in circulation back in June of this year. While the series doesn’t have any accolades to show for it besides its popularity, it is now Yamakawa’s second manga to be adapted into an anime with the most recent being I’m Standing on a Million Lives, which began airing in 2020 and has received two seasons so far.

My Home Hero anime series will release in April 2023 and will be animated by Tezuka Productions.

Source: Official Twitter