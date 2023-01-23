Blue Archive Anime Announced, Promotional Video Revealed

An anime adaptation of the RPG mobile game Blue Archive was announced on Sunday during a special anniversary event for the game. A new key visual and promotional video were revealed as part of the announcement which you can check out below. Staff and cast information, including animation studio, for the Blue Archive anime adaptation will be revealed at a later date. There is currently no release date for the Blue Archive anime series.

Blue Archive is a roleplaying game that was released by Nexon Games in 2021 for Android and iOS devices. The free English version of the mobile game grossed over 1 million pre-registrations before it was eventually released worldwide later the same year in November. Nexon Games is a subsidiary of Nexon, a company that has been producing games since it was founded in 1994. Now, the company has grown into one of the top-ten largest interactive game companies in the entire world. In 2020, Nexon’s stock became the second most valuable in all of Japan with a value of close to $30 billion.

Other recent games released by Nexon include KonoSuba: Fantastic Days, Argent Twilight: Secret of the Dark Orbs, KartRider: Drift and even KartRider Rush+ this year that’s available to play on PS4, Xbox One, PC and mobile. The company is also set to release the games The First Descendant and Warhaven at a later date.

Blue Archive Synopsis

The city’s academies are divided into their own districts and are considered mostly independent. The General Student Council acts as governing board to manage the academies as a whole. However, the group’s ability to govern has come to halt since the mysterious disappearance of the General Student Council president. Countless issues have begun to surface throughout Kivotos in the absence of the president’s leadership. To avoid disaster, the General Student Council requests assistance from the Federal Investigation Club, otherwise known as Schale. In fact, Schale is the city’s newest club and the last to be approved before the president’s disappearance. To accomplish its task, Schale relies on the guidance of a Sensei who can help them resolve the incidents around Kivotos. (Students are required to carry personal weapons and smart phones! Get a taste of the military action, love, and friendship the Academy City has to offer!) (Synopsis by Nexon Games)

