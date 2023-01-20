Nintendo Switch Fans Give Ideas On What Games and Features Should Arrive With Next Console

It is an understatement to say that the Nintendo Switch is getting many rumors posted online about its future. In the first three weeks of 2023 alone, there have been several statements about what will happen with Nintendo’s beloved system and how it will eventually be phased out for whatever comes next. These rumors have already caused a stir online, not simply for the statements that have been made, but the potential for what the next system could be. So when “Switch 2” started to trend on Twitter, fans of the Switch decided to post their thoughts and their hopes on what titles could come out for it.

A recent patent by Nintendo indicated that the “Switch 2” could not only have a camera attached to it for using AR technology but that it might bring the Nintendogs back!

Switch 2 is going to have a camera, ain't it? https://t.co/DMmmrSPxTy — Views (@GoodSoaked) January 20, 2023

Many would be happy with that as the game was beloved when it arrived on handhelds and even had a cameo appearance in Super Smash Bros! Plus, as we all know, cute games never go out of style. It’s a fact.

Inevitably, whatever the “Switch 2” is, it’ll have games from the past come on it, and that’s not always a bad thing. That goes double when the games haven’t been on modern platforms in a long time. That’s why one Twitter user wants the Tellius Saga of Fire Emblem to get a “Switch 2 Remaster”:

Who the heck cares about the Nintendo Switch 2, how bout we have THESE 2. pic.twitter.com/N8lCxb6Qta — Sol, Storm Arcus🌈, Jack's & KingsGlaives Husband (@heavenblitzer) January 20, 2023

That wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility due to the popularity of the franchise currently. Between its mobile title and the newly launched Fire Emblem Engage, fans will want to embrace past games that they couldn’t play even more. Plus, Ike is an iconic character from the franchise and Nintendo history. That, too, is a fact.

Others were a bit blunter about what they wanted, specifically with a title we arguably should’ve had by now:

Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp for the Nintendo Switch family of systems — AntDude (@antdude92) January 19, 2023

If you recall, Nintendo delayed that game because of the war in Ukraine, which was a noble thing in some people’s minds. However, the war continues to rage on, and this finished game is still in limbo. One must wonder how long Nintendo will hold out before sending us back to boot camp.

Some fans also made big asks for what they wanted, including a sequel to a beloved title by Masahiro Sakurai:

"Switch 2" Nah man, give the people what they really need: pic.twitter.com/SoVnX2mmec — Kimi, roar. (@kimiroars) January 20, 2023

Ultimately, we don’t know what the Nintendo Switch successor will be like or what titles to expect from it. But it is nice to have fun and speculate.

