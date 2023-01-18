Slitterhead Development Studio Seeking Help As They Enter Development Climax

There was quite a bit of excitement built around the new development team, Bokeh Game Studio. It’s a newly crafted indie team that includes Keiichiro Toyama. If you’re unfamiliar with this individual, he was originally from Konami and directed the first Silent Hill game. Since then, he left to work for Sony, where he again brought out another horror franchise favorite, Siren. But that quickly transitioned to another new IP for the company as he last worked on Gravity Rush. Since then, the developer left and helped bring out Bokeh Game Studio, with their debut title being Slitterhead.

Not much is really known about Slitterhead. We only had one trailer for the game, and it does look to bring out another horror experience. But gameplay has yet to be showcased, and more information on the premise is still likely to make its way out soon. After all, the game is slated to release this year, so marketing should be going full steam ahead here soon. With that said, it seems that the development team requires a few more extra hands to help with the production of this title. Recently, Keiichiro Toyama has taken to Twitter and highlighted that the studio is hiring more staff.

The developer noted that the game development has hit its climax and is in a bit of a pinch. Currently, the development team is requiring some help with characters and modeling to texture. For those skilled with MAYA, Zbrush, and Substance Painter, the developer is hopeful they’ll write in and provide some aid. Of course, with the development team requiring more staff to ensure their production comes to fruition, it could mean that we might not actually see Slitterhead released into the marketplace this year.

At any rate, this is still a game fans of the developer will be keeping a close eye on. While Slitterhead is still in development, it’s worth noting that Keiichiro Toyama’s former franchise creation, Silent Hill, has left its dormancy. Konami is bringing this franchise back in a big way. While Konami is not looking to bring out a remake of the first Silent Hill title, they are remaking Silent Hill 2. In fact, they have even expressed interest from developer pitches on other future installments for the franchise.

