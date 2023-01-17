Urusei Yatsura Anime Casts Yuuki Kaji as Tobimaro Mizunokoji

The official website for Urusei Yatsura (2022) announced on Tuesday that widely popular voice actor Yuuki Kaji will be joining the star-studded cast as Tombimaro Mizunokoji. Kaji will make his series debut in the new episode of the series on Thursday, which is streaming exclusively on HIDIVE. A new character visual was revealed as part of the announcement that fans can check out below. Kaji is most notably known for voicing the role of Eren Yeager in the hit series Attack on Titan.

Ben Shimada played the original Tobimaro in the original Urusei Yatsura series from the 1980s. But this is just one of a handful of recent cast additions for the new rendition of the series. Others that were recently announced include Aoi Yuuki as Ten, Ayahi Takagaki as Ryunosuke and Shigeru Chiba as Ryunosuke’s father. More cast additions will more than likely make the news as the series continues into its second of four total cours over the course of the next year. The series recently revealed its new opening which you can watch below along with the first opening as well. The recent opening grossed over 1 million views in just 2 weeks while the first opening currently has over 12 million views.

Urusei Yatsura (2022) Opening #2

Urusei Yatsura (2022) Opening #1

Urusei Yatsura Staff

Takahiro Kamei is the series director for Urusei Yatsura (2022) while Hideya Takahashi and Yasuhiro Kimura are listed as directors–all three worked on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind in directing positions. Yuuko Kakihara (Cells at Work!) will handle the series composition. Naoyuki Asano (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!) is in charge of the character designs. And Masaru Yokoyama (Your Lie in April, Astra: Lost in Space) will produce the music. The rest of the Urusei Yatsura staff is as follows:

Art Director : Masanobu Nomura (86 Eighty-Six, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners)

: Masanobu Nomura (86 Eighty-Six, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners) Sound Director : Yoshikazu Iwanami (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Fate/Zero, Sword Art Online)

: Yoshikazu Iwanami (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Fate/Zero, Sword Art Online) Cgi Director : Kanji Ōshima (Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU)

: Kanji Ōshima (Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU) Mechanical design : JNTHED (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury) and Yoshihiro Sono (Vampire in the Garden)

: JNTHED (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury) and Yoshihiro Sono (Vampire in the Garden) Director of Photography : Yuuichirou Nagata (Jojo’s, Death Note)

: Yuuichirou Nagata (Jojo’s, Death Note) Color design : Ayaka Nakamura (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, The Heike Story)

: Ayaka Nakamura (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, The Heike Story) Art Setting : Kaoru Aoki (Jojo’s, Kuroko’s Basketball, The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting)

: Kaoru Aoki (Jojo’s, Kuroko’s Basketball, The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting) Editing : Kiyoshi Hirose (Jojo’s, Fire Force, Mob Psycho 100)

: Kiyoshi Hirose (Jojo’s, Fire Force, Mob Psycho 100) Prop Design : Ryō Hirata (Bungo Stray Dogs, My Hero Academia Season 4)

: Ryō Hirata (Bungo Stray Dogs, My Hero Academia Season 4) Sub-Character Design: Kazuhiro Takamura (Brave Witches) and Mikio (The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 – pro designer)

Urusei Yatsura Main Cast

The main male protagonist Ataru Moroboshi will be voiced by the veteran Hiroshi Kamiya. For those of you who might be familiar with his name, it’s because he has also voiced many prominent characters including Levi (Attack on Titan), Yato (Noragami), Law (One Piece), Rampo (Bungo Stray Dogs), Koyomi (Bakemonogatari), and Seijuurou Akashi (Kuroko’s Basketball). The main female protagonist Lum will be voiced by Sumire Uesaka, who is most notably known for her most recent role in the series Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro as the main female character Hayase Nagatoro. Other roles of hers include Shalltear (Overlord), Sanae Dekomori (Love, Chunibyo, and Other Delusions!), and Thea in the upcoming series Spy Classroom.

Other casts for Urusei Yatsura include:

Ran : Kana Hanazawa (Kanade – Angel Beats!, Miyuri – Steins;Gate)

: Kana Hanazawa (Kanade – Angel Beats!, Miyuri – Steins;Gate) Rei : Katsuyuki Konishi (Kamina – Gurren Lagann, Tengen – Demon Slayer)

: Katsuyuki Konishi (Kamina – Gurren Lagann, Tengen – Demon Slayer) Onsen Mark : Kenta Miyake (All Might – My Hero Academia, Scar – Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

: Kenta Miyake (All Might – My Hero Academia, Scar – Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood) Shinobu Miyake : Maaya Uchida (Hiyori – Noragami, Rikka – Love, Chunibyo, and Other Delusions!)

: Maaya Uchida (Hiyori – Noragami, Rikka – Love, Chunibyo, and Other Delusions!) Shuutarou Mendou : Mamoru Miyano (Light – Death Note, Okabe – Steins;Gate)

: Mamoru Miyano (Light – Death Note, Okabe – Steins;Gate) Ryouko Mendou : Marina Inoue (Armin – Attack on Titan, Yoko – Gurren Lagann)

: Marina Inoue (Armin – Attack on Titan, Yoko – Gurren Lagann) Sakura : Miyuki Sawashiro (Kurapika – Hunter x Hunter, Shino – Sword Art Online: Alicization)

: Miyuki Sawashiro (Kurapika – Hunter x Hunter, Shino – Sword Art Online: Alicization) Princess Kurama : Nana Mizuki (Hinata – Naruto, Moka – Rosario + Vampire)

: Nana Mizuki (Hinata – Naruto, Moka – Rosario + Vampire) Oyuki : Saori Hayami (Yukino – My Teen Romantic Comedy, Shinobu – Demon Slayer)

: Saori Hayami (Yukino – My Teen Romantic Comedy, Shinobu – Demon Slayer) Benten : Shizuka Ishigami (Ikumi Mito – Food Wars!, Stella Vermillion – Chivalry of a Failed Knight)

: Shizuka Ishigami (Ikumi Mito – Food Wars!, Stella Vermillion – Chivalry of a Failed Knight) Tsubame Ozuno : Takahiro Sakurai (Reigen – Mob Psycho 100, Giyuu – Demon Slayer)

: Takahiro Sakurai (Reigen – Mob Psycho 100, Giyuu – Demon Slayer) Cherry : Wataru Takagi (Obito – Naruto: Shippuden, Onizuka – Great Teacher Onizuka)

: Wataru Takagi (Obito – Naruto: Shippuden, Onizuka – Great Teacher Onizuka) Ataru’s Dad : Toshio Furukawa (originally the voice of Ataru from the 1980s series)

: Toshio Furukawa (originally the voice of Ataru from the 1980s series) Ataru’s Mom: Keiko Todo (originally the voice of Lum from the 1980s series)

Synopsis

In a high-stakes game of tag, Ataru must touch Lum’s horns in ten days—or aliens will take over the earth! The fact that Lum can fly doesn’t make Ataru’s job any easier. As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru’s troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the sexy crow goblin Princess Kurama! Manga synopsis via VIZ Media

Yuuki Kaji joins the cast of Urusei Yatsura (2022) beginning with episode 14 on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Urusei Yatsura (2022) is currently streaming on HIDIVE.

Source: Urusei Yatsura Official Website