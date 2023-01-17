Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Leak Reveals Battle Pass And Store

Credit: Rocksteady

A recently leaked image of the upcoming Rocksteady game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has leaked online showing the title will include a battle pass and in-game store among other menu options. The image which initially surfaced on 4chan has made its way to Twitter and Reddit and according to a source from VGC is apparently a picture of the menus from a recent test build of the game. The images of a battle pass and multiple currencies have sparked a good amount of debate amongst fans of the Rocksteady title. Still, a development source of the game told VGC that the battle pass would only focus on cosmetic items such as skins.

Alongside this, the multiple currencies that are shown at the top of the screen are understood to be XP that can be used on the different characters to power up and customize skill trees to best utilize the character and your own playstyle. This recent news however is sure to divide some people. Alongside this, given the lack of gameplay footage that has been shown off yet by Rocksteady, some players are understandably worried about how the title will play and perform on launch. Needless to say, there isn’t a lot of other information surrounding the recent leak other than what’s portrayed in the screenshot. This is also the second DC project set in the Batman universe, after Gotham Knights, that aims to focus on a more multiplayer experience instead of Rocksteady’s usual Batman-centric titles such as the Batman Arkham series.

However, everything we’ve seen from the cinematic trailers shouldn’t be written off completely. The game seems to capture the same energy as the original Arkham series while also adding a bit more humor to the title. This is totally justified as Batman is nowhere near as quippy as characters like Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang. Everything we’ve seen of the Flash and Batman has been interesting but we’ll really just have to see how this is played out in-game. Only time will tell and we’ll have to wait and see. Equally, we’ll have to see if this recent leak has any major effect on players’ decision to purchase the game in May. Given the negative appeal of the ‘Games As A Service’ model in recent years perhaps this could have consequences for the overall performance of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on release.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release on May 26th, 2023 on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5, and PC.