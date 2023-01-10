Where Is The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Gameplay Footage?

When it comes to the big AAA titles that release on various platforms, gamers want to see multiple parts before release. Think of it as a “security blanket” that helps them know that a game is likely quality when they get it instead of a buggy mess. You might laugh at that, but this has been a problem that has plagued many AAA titles in recent years. However, it’s hard to know that a game is good when you only see one part via trailers and sneak peeks. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was announced three years ago, yet there has only been one real look at the gameplay, which worries people.

Why is that? Well, the game is meant to play differently from the previous trilogy from Rocksteady that starred Batman because we’re not playing the Dark Knight in the new game. Instead, we’re playing as four members of the Suicide Squad. Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang are who players will get to control.

They are sent on a mission to literally kill the Justice League because they’ve been controlled by Brainiac and thus are the biggest threats to the planet. But, aside from them, the Squad will have to deal with all the other people and monsters that Brainiac controls.

The title will have a 4-person co-op element that many are excited about. But we haven’t seen it in action, and there’s only been one gameplay trailer, and that came from 2021. From it, we can tell that the Squad members will play differently, and the player will have to adapt to who they control to take on the scores of bad guys they must take down.

Yet, almost every time we’ve seen the game, it’s only been cinematic trailers. That includes the most recent trailer from The Game Awards, where they confirmed that Batman is back and will be voiced one last time by the late Kevin Conroy.

So let’s ask, is there a reason they’re not showing gameplay? It’s possible. Recall that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been delayed several times. Rocksteady even had one of their leads depart the studio before the game was done.

Rocksteady may be trying to “blind people” with the cinematics so that they don’t think about the gameplay until they’re into it. Or it could be that they’re focusing on the cinematics because they know that’s what people want to see.

We’ll have to wait to determine the truth.

Source: GameRant