Quantum Break Actor Wants A Sequel

If you took to Twitter in the last few days you might have been surprised to see that the Xbox-exclusive Remedy title Quantum Break was trending in certain circles. Remedy has obviously been hard at work on a sequel to Alan Wake and Control and the remaster of the original Max Payne title. However, one Remedy project that has been noticeably absent in recent conversations surrounding the company is their 2016 title, Quantum Break with fans asking if any follow-up has been planned.

Most notably, the lead actor in the original title, Shawn Ashmore who plays Jack Joyce responded to a tweet for Jez Corden that read “bring back Quantum Break” with a simple response of “I’m in!” and tagging the Xbox Twitter account. Quantum Break is certainly not the heavy hitter title for Remedy in comparison to other IPs with the game’s PC port sitting at 66/100 on Metacritic. That being said, the game definitely has its fanbase. Quantum Break aimed to combine gameplay-focused combat with a live-action TV show that allowed players to see the results of their actions. It was definitely a big shift for Remedy but not surprising considering how much they aim to bend the medium of video games in different ways. The show itself didn’t hold back either. It featured an all-star cast including actors such as Aidan Gillen, Lance Riddick, as well as Ashmore himself.

Ashmore’s tweet gained a lot of traction and even caught the eye of the creative director and executive producer of the project, Sam Lake. While Lake simply responded with a heart emoji this could be either seen as his appreciation for the actor’s enthusiasm or an endorsement of a potential sequel.

While a sequel to Quantum Break isn’t the most surprising thing that could happen it won’t probably see the light of day for some time given Remedy is working heavily on other projects including Alan Wake 2, Control 2, and the Max Payne remaster. Given everything Remedy has learned since Quantum Break‘s release back in 2016 and their success with Control, which is somewhat similar to Quantum Break, it would be interesting to see what a sequel might look like. Would they carry on the live-action TV show format or simply just focus on gameplay? It’s all speculation and fan theory at the moment as nothing has been confirmed but maybe we’ll hear something more official in the future.