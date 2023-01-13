Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year Event Announced

January 17th, 2023 seems to be the day that all games are dropping their new content. Halo Infinite will be unveiling its Joint Fire event and Overwatch 2 is to launch its Lunar New Year event that is set to run from January 17th, 2023 to February 6th, 2023. The event is set to include the new Year of the Rabbit challenges and game modes.

Players were first treated to a look at the Lunar New Year event when the Overwatch 2 Season 2 trailer was released. In the trailer, we saw the likes of Mei and Echo showing off Lunar New Year skins that will surely drop into either the store or challenge menu when the event goes live on January 17th, 2023.

While we don’t know much yet about the skins that will be on offer we do know that Mei is set to receive her Mei Hu Mao epic skin. It’s currently available to view in the hero gallery and will likely be a store piece when the event drops. Going off previous epic skin prices you can assume that the skin will likely cost 1,000 Overwatch coins. Given we’ve seen skin bundles in the shop during the Winter Wonderland event it’s fair to assume that we might see something similar when the Lunar New Year event goes live.

With regards to the Year of the Rabbit challenges on offer during the time there still isn’t much available on this yet. However, Echo’s new Kkachi legendary skin is set to be unlockable by completing the Fortune Kkachi challenge. There are no details on what this challenge entails yet but it’s likely to be tied to completing other challenges during the event. Equally, it’s more than likely players will see the Year of the Rabbit challenges tied to exclusive arcade modes. Previous iterations of the Lunar New Year event have featured challenges like Capture the Flag and Bounty Hunter.

As with every event thus far in Overwatch 2, there are also Twitch drops you can earn by simply watching streamers who are playing Overwatch 2 with drops enabled. If you watch two hours of any streamer you’ll be able to unlock the Moria Lion Roars victory pose and if you watch a further four hours you’ll be able to unlock the Moira Mask Dancer legendary skin. Keep in mind you’ll have to claim the victory pose before any additional time watched is counted towards the skin. The Twitch drops are set to go live between January 12th, 2023, and January 26th, 2023.