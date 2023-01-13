Industry Insider Offers Grand Theft Auto 6 Announcement Trailer Details

Rockstar Games has been a massive name in the video game industry, main thanks to the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Players around the world can’t get enough of this series as it puts them into a life of crime. Each installment in this franchise comes with a new character placed in a tough situation. Unfortunately, however, the franchise has become a bit dormant. While we typically saw new releases regularly, after the launch of Grand Theft Auto V, the focus had transitioned to its online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online. Fortunately, we know that the next mainline installment is in the works, and we’ll hopefully see an official reveal this year.

Grand Theft Auto VI has been one of the more speculated games over the years. But thanks to a recent leak that showcased several gameplay clips from a development build, we at least know the studio has been working on the game. Now the wait has been on an official announcement trailer to further give players insight as to what this installment will entail. According to one industry insider, SanInPlay, the YouTuber, listed out a few aspects of the announcement trailer. These are not very detailed insights, but there were some areas that the insider tossed out on Twitter.

For instance, we’ll see dogs on a beach, a lizard roaming across a road and one of our protagonists, Lucia, exercising in prison. There’s been plenty of rumors suggesting what the game will feature, and for a good while leading up to the leaked gameplay was a female protagonist. This would be the first female protagonist to show up in a mainline installment of the series.

Unfortunately, that’s about all we’re given right now, and it’s still just a rumor. Nothing official has made its way out into the public for this new upcoming installment. But again, we’re hoping that changes. 2023 is just starting, so this may be the year official marketing starts for the next Grand Theft Auto installment. At any rate, players are still able to enjoy the current latest installment Grand Theft Auto V, along with Grand Theft Auto Online. The latter still receives updates with more content for players to go through, giving the incentive to continue logging into the game regularly.

