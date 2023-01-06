Take Advantage Of PlayStation Plus Discount Offer Going On Right Now

If you’re a new owner of the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, you might be in luck. There’s a new offer going on right now for PlayStation Plus. This is a big discount for newcomers, so now you can enjoy all sorts of new features with the console if you have yet to try this subscription service. Fortunately, this discount also allows for players who have previously subscribed to PlayStation Plus. But the catch here is that complete newcomers are going to get the better deal. Here’s what is currently being offered from the official PlayStation Store right now.

It’s always best to look around for a good deal. If you have been eyeing the PlayStation Plus subscription service, Sony is going to offer up to a 40% discount which we caught from a report by Twisted Voxel. So those yearly subscriptions will save you a bit of money if you opt to participate in this deal before it’s too late. Luckily, you have until next week to get this deal, so there is no immediate rush today. With PlayStation Plus, players can gain access to different features like online multiplayer gameplay, exclusive discounts, exclusive content, and cloud streaming, along with the PlayStation Plus Collection.

There are three tiers available for the subscription service, so you might want to check out which is best for you. Sony offers a complete breakdown between each tier as well, which you can view here. With that said, here is what’s currently being offered at a discount right now through the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Plus Extra

$59.99 – New Subscribers Only

$69.99 – Existing Subscribers Upgrade

PlayStation Plus Premium

$77.99 – New Subscribers Only

$83.99 – Existing Subscribers Upgrade

That’s a pretty decent deal, especially if you haven’t already subscribed to the service before. Likewise, those who have considered upgrading to a new tier now have the incentive to check it out. As mentioned, this promotional discount is going on now but will only be available until January 13, 2023. So don’t wait too long before deciding to pull the trigger on the PlayStation Plus offer. Likewise, if you’re after other video game deals, then you’re in luck. Each week we update our weekly deals page, which highlights video game deals across multiple platforms and retailers. Check out the page and see if there are any notable games worth picking up for the weekend. Likewise, keep it bookmarked as we’ll continue to update it in the future.

