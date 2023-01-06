Neil Druckmann Explains Why Naughty Dog Hasn’t Unveiled Their Next Game

When it comes to Sony, there are several notable studios where fans anticipate new video game announcements. One of those game studios that has gained a massive following over the years is Naughty Dog. This studio has been around since the original PlayStation console. From Jak and Daxter, Uncharted, to The Last of Us, the studio has created some incredible hits under the PlayStation umbrella. Now the focus for the studio, as of late, is the upcoming launch of the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us.

Since there is a media junket going around to further promote and highlight the series, there are opportunities for publications to dig into what’s next for Naughty Dog. Present during these meetings is Neil Druckmann, the co-president of Naughty Dog, who has helped bring out The Last of Us. So who best to help hype up this series adaptation than one of the creative minds behind this IP? During an interview with Comicbook.com, the publication asked Neil Druckmann why we haven’t seen the next new Naughty Dog game for PlayStation 5.

We know that the studio is bringing out a multiplayer game based on The Last of Us, but there’s another project in the works. According to Neil Druckmann, the reason behind the delayed announcement is to allow a bit more ease with development staff. In the past, when Naughty Dog unveiled a game, it caused a bit more focus on trying to finish the game in time for its release. But since they have yet to reveal the game, there are more opportunities to push the project back. Of course, that’s not to say that Naughty Dog is not thrilled with the project, but for now, it’s going to remain a complete mystery.

By delaying that announcement a bit, we could play with the schedule more and we’re more conscious now about how we’re approaching production. So there’s our [The Last of Us] multiplayer project and there’s another project that I will not say anything about that’s beyond that that we’re also very much excited for. Neil Druckmann – Comicbook.com

For now, it’s going to be a waiting game until we have the official reveal. But, again, the focus right now is around The Last of Us HBO adaptation and the upcoming multiplayer title. Speaking on The Last of Us, Neil Druckmann has also expressed that he feels there is more story to tell. Perhaps that could indicate we’ll see a third part of this game series.

Source