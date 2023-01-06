Current Known Locations Within Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy will finally release this year, and many are excited about the magical journey that awaits them. The title will attempt to showcase the world of the Harry Potter books like never before. Previous games have always limited what you could do and where you could go. But here, the adventure is in “the unwritten,” and as a result, you’ll get to see and be at places you couldn’t before. However, with many iconic locations within the books and movies, where will you be able to venture to in the game? Thankfully, we have a good idea of where you can go via trailers, posts online, and more.

The obvious main area is Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You’ll be a student there and get to pick which house you belong to. As shown in the books, the castle and its grounds are massive, and many of the areas you’ll visit are tied to that area. Such as with the common rooms of the four houses. You’ll get to see them in full depending on which house you choose, and they all have their own style that sets them apart.

You can also wander the Hogwarts grounds and explore certain areas like the Forbidden Forest. What awaits in there is currently a mystery.

What might be a joy for some is the “little areas” that were talked about in the books or the movies, but you never got to explore yourself in the games. For example, you can go to the owlery to see the owls and send messages. You can go to the kitchens, which are run by House Elves in the books. You can enjoy the great hall, the library, the boat room, and more.

But you’ll see not just the Hogwarts area in Hogwarts Legacy. You’ll also get to witness Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade. How often you’ll get to see those two areas is unclear, but the latter might be one you get multiple trips to based on how the place is showcased in the books.

The key thing to note is that you won’t be able to enjoy them all every day. Based on how the developers described the game, you’ll have time limits on what you do daily. So you’ll need to plan each day accordingly and make the most of the time you have. You will be the one to choose where your witch or wizard goes, both in terms of location and the type of magical user they are.

