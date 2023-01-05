Fallout: London Team Shows Off End Of Year Update

Fallout: London has been over three years in the making and over the course of that time the game’s hype has refused to die down. Using the Fallout 4 engine, Fallout: London aims to bring the world of Fallout to, well, London. For those of you who live in the UK or are simply looking to escape the US in the Fallout world, this mod seems to be the perfect way to do so as it’s highly unlikely that Bethesda Games Studios would ever venture to the UK in the series.

It’s no surprise that fans are still eagerly awaiting the release of the mod as the Fallout London Team has been extremely transparent about the game’s development sharing video content and screenshots on a continuously regular basis. Most recently, to bring an end to the team’s 2022 development cycle the Fallout London Team produced a 12-minute video showcase presenting everything they’ve done on the project to date.

Since 2019, the Fallout London Team has been tirelessly working on recreating the city of London and its outlying areas in the Fallout 4 engine. In June 2022 the team revealed the game with an extended gameplay trailer. The trailer featured a fully voiced cast, the reimagined environments of London, and everything from weapons and outfits to factions and different scenarios. Needless to say, the project is extremely ambitious and is set to be the most detailed and comprehensive Fallout 4 mod to date.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any bigger though, the Fallout London Team’s 4th Quarter 2022 update showcased a load of new features and improvements including working trains and boats, a 100-song track list, more factions, and so much more. The team has created a number of assets from scratch and painstakingly managed to create areas of London such as London City, Hackney, Greenwich, Camden, and more. The mod is still under development and there isn’t a set release date yet but it’s sure to be a one-of-a-kind experience given the hard work and dedication the team has put into the overall project.

In the meantime Fallout 4 is set to receive a next-gen update at some point this year which should tide fans over until the mod’s eventual release which is currently expected to be a PC-exclusive mod.

Fallout 4 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.