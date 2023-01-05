Gran Turismo 7 Getting Free PS VR2 Update For Launch

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has been sharing some exciting new information about what fans can expect from the upcoming launch of the PS VR2. The new evolution of PlayStation’s VR technology is tipped for launch in just over a month’s time and it’s safe to say that players and fans have been keen to find out which games will be ready to jump into when it releases.

Speaking at the Sony CES 2023 press conference earlier, Ryan confirmed that the smash hit racing title Gran Turismo 7 would indeed feature in the list of “more than 30 games” that will be playable on the PS VR2 at launch. The highly immersive digital racing experience has so far been a hit with those playing on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. It looks as though that level of immersion is about to be boosted even further, thanks to the title’s addition to the PS VR2 catalogue.

The game will be upgraded for free for anyone who currently owns it so that it can be played on the PS VR2 headset. Essentially the high-speed, high-stakes racing action will be able to be experienced to an entirely new degree thanks to the headset’s state-of-the-art new technological capabilities. Whether or not this is a strong enough incentive for Gran Turismo 7 enthusiasts to bite the bullet and buy the PS VR2 tech to experience it remains to be seen.

Regardless, it’s fair to say that the title has definitely crossed the finishing line first when it comes to popularity with gamers. When speaking about the game during the CES 2023 press conference, Ryan explained that Gran Turismo 7 has “sold more copies across the series than any other title developed by PlayStation Studios.” That’s a pretty impressive statistic and shows the long-standing support for the iconic racing franchise from the gaming community.

Alongside the announcement of the Gran Turismo 7 update for PS VR2, Ryan also confirmed that the hit rhythm title Beat Saber is currently in development for the PS VR2. A launch date for Beat Saber wasn’t given, nor were any further real details. However, these two games will join other previously confirmed PS VR2 titles such as Horizon Call of the Mountain and Star Wars: Tales From Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition. There are excepted to be around two million headsets manufactured and ready for the launch of the PS VR2, so hopefully, eager customers won’t run into supply issues as has been the case with the launch of, and ongoing stocking issues with the PlayStation 5 console.

PS VR2 launches on February 22.

