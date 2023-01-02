Konami Is Quietly Working On New Projects

Konami is turning things around in a big way. After a rather long dormant period since the departure of Hideo Kojima, the development studio unveiled that they were bringing Silent Hill back. This IP has been one that lay dormant even longer, with Konami dropping the previous IP resurgence with again the departure of Kojima. Regardless, we have since been unveiled that multiple Silent Hill titles are being developed. But this is also not the only IP in the works either.

We’re fresh into 2023, and with it comes a whole new year of big video game releases along with game development announcements. For Konami fans, the studio is currently focused on marketing and the upcoming releases of several Silent Hill titles. But recently, the studio spoke to Famitsu regarding the future of the company and 2023. Don’t get too excited, as there’s nothing much here to dwell on. Instead, it’s just a small comment as Konami prepares to bring in the new year. According to the Famitsu statement, Konami plans on new developments for a familiar series along with new projects.

They are apparently quietly progressing on a few projects that have yet to be announced. So fans could look back at their IP catalog to guess as to which familiar series the development studio might be working on if this is not directly referring to the Silent Hill IP. Likewise, Konami is known for allowing other studios to work on their IPs, so these could be games that are not currently being developed within Konami’s development teams. At any rate, with 2023 just kicking off, we have all year to wait and see if Konami manages to make an announcement prior to the 2024 calendar year.

This year is the year of the Rabbit, so we are planning power-ups and new developments for familiar series with the aiming of leaping even further, Additionally, we’re deeply and quietly progressing on new project(s) that we have yet to announce to you all. Konami is leaping forward, so by all means please stay tuned.

As mentioned, Konami has been marketing the upcoming releases of Silent Hill games. We have a couple of new experiences coming, but the main title to likely see its release first would be the Silent Hill 2 remake. This is coming from the development studio, Bloober Team, who you might be familiar with from their previous title release, The Medium. We know that this game will be coming out for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms, but we don’t have a release date just yet. Instead, you can check out the game trailer for the title in the video we have embedded down below. Again, this has been a dormant IP and will mark the first major installment for the series since the release of 2012’s Silent Hill: Downpour.

Source