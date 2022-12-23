Epic Games Store Is Now Offering Encased For Free

It’s not easy to compete with Valve’s Steam digital marketplace. The platform has been around for ages now, and it’s been the go-to source for PC players to acquire games. However, we’ve seen a few digital marketplaces pop up and receive some moderate success when compared. With that said, Epic Games Store really offered Steam competition, and they have done it in a couple of ways. For instance, Epic Games Store provided deals with different developers and publishers. This allowed certain games to be locked away as an Epic Games Store exclusive for a duration. But the more popular route for players that have flocked consumers to the marketplace is the free weekly video game offers.

Epic Games Store has continued to deliver players free video games each week. These range from small indie hits to previously released AAA titles. The best part about this is that players only had to make a free Epic Games Store account and claim these games as they are offered. Typically these games are offered for free for an entire week. All players had to do was claim the game within seven days, and it would be theirs to keep forever. But right now, Epic Games Store is offering fifteen days of free event. Each day players get a free game to claim, but you only have one day to claim the title.

Today the game being offered is the RPG Encased, which was initially released back in 2021. Again, all you have to do to claim this game is to make a free Epic Games Store account. From there, you can freely claim the game, and it will be added to your library, ready to be installed and played at your leisure. This is proven to be a popular way to get players onto the Epic Games Store account. Likewise, we’re only on day nine of the fifteen-day event, so if you missed out on the initial few games being offered, there are more coming our way.

Unfortunately, while the games are typically highlighted in advance, this event is keeping the games a mystery. We don’t know just what title or titles will be unveiled tomorrow. After all, during this event, we had a day when three early Fallout game installments were released. So it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary if tomorrow comes with more than just one video game title. At any rate, if you haven’t already done so, you can go and claim Encased right now.

