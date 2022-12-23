Cyberpunk 2077 Is Currently 50% Off On Steam

In case you haven’t got around to exploring the neon thrills of Night City yet, now might be a good time to consider it. Players can currently get their hands on a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam at half its usual sale price. The 50% discount will be available until January 7, so interested citizens of the future have a couple of weeks to make the most of the offer.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in a much better state of play than when it was first launched. The massive, open-world RPG is CD Projekt RED’s second labour of love next to its ongoing work on The Witcher franchise. While it initially launched with a somewhat disastrous critical and commercial reception, it’s fair to say that Cyberpunk 2077 has been on a journey of redemption ever since.

This year has seen renewed interest in the dystopian title, thanks to the development team at CD Projekt RED’s ongoing work to stabilise, enhance and improve the overall experience for its audiences. When you throw the success of this year’s Netflix anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners into the mix, it’s clear to see that the demand for the Cyberpunk 2077 universe is very much still there, despite the original issues the game faced. The popularity of the Netflix series saw a boom in Cyberpunk 2077 players. As reported previously, the game exceeded one million concurrent players on all platforms at one point thanks to newcomers to the franchise as well as fans returning off the back of the Edgerunners series.

It’s evident that Cyberpunk 2077 continues to enjoy a strong player base, many of whom will no doubt be looking ahead to the upcoming release of the title’s first DLC expansion. Phantom Liberty will be the first and only main expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. It was recently showcased in further detail with a trailer at this month’s The Game Awards, and detailed some of the new adventures the main protagonist V will find themselves faced with as Night City expands its borders to new areas.

There’s also the mysterious Project Orion in the works at CD Projekt RED for fans of the Cyberpunk 2077 universe to look forward to. As the sequel to the current game, the team are clearly putting a lot of stock in this IP going forward. Given that it’s brought them a huge amount of financial success this year, that’s of little surprise.

So, if you’ve so far been intrigued by the concept of Cyberpunk 2077 but haven’t got around to playing the game yet, now’s probably a good time to give it a go. With 50% off for PC players and additional discounts on the title in the Xbox and PlayStation marketplaces as part of their winter sales, it could be a last-minute 2022 bargain that’ll get you looking into the future.

