Chainsaw Man Reveals Character Trailer For Kobeni Higashiyama

Chainsaw Man revealed a character trailer for Kobeni Higashiyama (CV: on Thursday ahead of the season finale next week. This is now the third character trailer revealed for the series leading down to its finale. A character trailer for Aki and Himeno was revealed previously that you can also watch below.

Kobeni Character Trailer

Himeno Character Trailer

Aki character Trailer

Chainsaw Man Cast and Staff

The casting for Chainsaw Man is filled with voice actors who aren’t the biggest names in the industry right now but their talent speaks for themselves. Kikunosuke Toya will be making his big-role debut as Denji. Tomori Kusunoki, who will be voicing Makima, has had some decent-sized roles in the past including the main characters Natsume from Deca-Dence and Karen from Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online. Shogo Sakata will be voicing Aki Hayakawa, his biggest role since playing Karin in Fire Force. And Fairouz Ai, who will be taking on the biggest role of her career as Power. The rest of the cast is as follows:

Karin Takahashi as Kobeni Higashiyama

Daiki Hamano as Samurai Sword

Kenjiro Tsuda as Kishibe

Maaya Uchida as Angel Devil

Mariya Ise as Himeno

Natsuki Hanae as Shark Fiend

Saori Goto as Spider Devil

Shiori Izawa as Pochita

Taku Yashiro as Hirokazu Arai

Yō Taichi as Akane Sawatari

Yūya Uchida as Violence Fiend

Ryu Nakayama (Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover) will direct the series. Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) will work on the character designs. Kiyotaka Oshiyama (Deca-Dence, Space Dandy) is credited for creature designs while Kensuke Ushio (Japan Sinks 2020, Devilman: Crybaby) will handle the music. And Tatsuya Yoshihara, who has extensive work in Black Clover, was brought on to be the action director.

Chainsaw Man Manga

Created and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the Chainsaw Man manga has seen a plethora of success. Multiple awards, bestseller lists, novel adaptations, and now finally an anime adaptation. In 2021, Chainsaw Man took home three awards including a Harvey Award for the category of “Best Manga”. Then in July of this year, the coveted manga was also nominated for a prestigious Eisner Award in the category of “Best U.S. Edition of International Material–Asia”.

As of October 2022 Chainsaw Man has a total of 15 million copies in circulation. Part 1 of the series has 11 volumes, all released in English as well. Part 2 of the manga is currently ongoing and has released three chapters so far and can be read on the official Shonen Jump app.

Synopsis

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as “Chainsaw Man”–a man with a devil’s heart. (Synopsis via Crunchyroll)

Source: Official Twitter