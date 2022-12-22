Mortal Kombat 12 Could Feature 10 New Offshoot Characters

Mortal Kombat 12 will be released on April 28, 2023.

Mortal Kombat 12: Onaga’s Revenge (to give it its full title) is set to be the latest title in the long-running martial arts video game series, and it looks likely to be the biggest and most impressive. Although we do know some details regarding the game, we may have just found another giant one according to one reporter.

A video appeared on The Wave Report YouTube channel, and the author revealed some news about the upcoming game. While the source they cited was left unnamed, it is believed to be one that is close to the game’s developer, NetherRealm Studios. According to the video, there will be 10 new offshoot characters set to appear in Mortal Kombat 12 all at once, which is something that has not been done in the entire primary series.

Even though this has the potential to be big news, it hasn’t been confirmed by any officials yet, but that doesn’t stop us from becoming excited. According to the video, this famed fighting game will be playable for Tasia, No Face, and Vera Briggs (wife of Jax) who have all appeared in previous media for the series such as Mortal Kombat: Special Forces, which was dedicated to the heroism of Jax. Joining these three characters as a playable will be Kameleon, who appeared in some of the Nintendo games from the series.

The other six fighters will belong to the race of the Elder demons, who are the opposite of the Elder gods that you may know it about from this series. These creatures have been mentioned fleetingly throughout the series and are hoping for a more prominent role this time around. Another insider has suggested that artists have already created renderings of some demonic creatures, but they are yet to be confirmed.

It would be cool if these offshoot characters did make an appearance because as rosters go, the Mortal Kombat series is one with a small roster of fighters Why don’t we see some other classic heroes become incorporated for a change, the likes of Onaga, Motaro, Ermik, and Reptile are chomping at the bit to get involved.

There has been quite a number of rumors recently, regarding this upcoming game, and this just adds fuel to fire and offers a little something extra. Why don’t you check out the recent teaser trailer for Mortal Kombat 12 below as well?

The recent teaser trailer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 12.

