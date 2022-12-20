What’s The Story Premise In The Lord of the Rings: Return To Moria?

The Lord of the Rings franchise is still immensely popular. Ever since the novels released by J. R. R. Tolkien and the film adaptations, we’ve seen this IP continue to thrive. A new game is set to take place in this mystical universe, and it’s set to chart out a storyline headed by Lord Gimli Lockbearer. For fans who have been actively watching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a prequel of sorts to The Lord of the Rings, you might have been in awe over Khazad-Dum. This was the Dwarven homeland of Moria and a place where we saw dwarves continue to chart out precious ores deep below the surface.

Of course, if you’re a fan of the franchise, you know that this land was quickly taken over by dark forces that awakened. Since then, the land has still been under the control of sinister forces, leaving it impossible to reclaim. This is the overall setting we’ll be diving into when The Lord of the Rings: Return To Moria ends up being released into the marketplace. We’re sure that there are bound to be plenty of thrilling adventures to be had here. But in the meantime, we’re still waiting for even more information to release to the public.

What’s The Story Premise In Lord of the Rings: Return To Moria?

Within The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, players will take part in a group of dwarves that are seeking to take back the Dwarven homeland of Moria. As mentioned in our opening paragraphs, this land was previously taken over control by dark forces that drove the community out. With Lord Gimli Lockbearer seeking the ruins, you’ll head into the fortress and once again take control of the corridors and mines. Although, it’s not going to be an easy task. These mines are still filled with hostile enemies, so as you mine and build your fortress back up, it could steer some unpleasant guests wandering in.

The overall goal is to rebuild Moria to its former glory. This means that players will be mining for resources, battling enemies, and crafting up gear. But there’s another element that is attached to this game. Players will find that there are survival components here as well, so you’ll have to manage food, sleep, temperature, and, as mentioned already, their noise level. Additionally, this is a procedurally generated game, so no two adventures should feel the same.

At the moment, this is a game that’s only slated to release on the PC platform. Furthermore, it looks like those of you interested in picking this title up will have to wait for its release sometime in the spring of 2023. For now, you can check out the game teaser trailer embedded down below.