Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Set To Officially Release in July 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will release in July 2023, according to a character trailer revealed during Jump Festa 2023 on Saturday. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will cover the entirety of the iconic Shibuya Arc over the course of two consecutive cours with studio MAPPA continuing to animate the season. The main cast from the first season will be reprising their same roles (list further down). Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, which has been in production since February 2022 according to the official Twitter account, has released two visuals in the meantime that end up forming into a single photo which you can also check out below.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Cast

Yūji Itadori : Junya Enoki

: Junya Enoki Megumi Fushiguro : Yūma Uchida

: Yūma Uchida Nobara Kugisaki : Asami Seto

: Asami Seto Satoru Gojō : Yūichi Nakamura



: Yūichi Nakamura Hanami : Atsuko Tanaka

: Atsuko Tanaka Shōko Ieiri : Aya Endo

: Aya Endo Kasumi Miwa : Chinatsu Akasaki

: Chinatsu Akasaki Sukuna Ryōmen : Junichi Suwabe

: Junichi Suwabe Kento Nanami : Kenjiro Tsuda

: Kenjiro Tsuda Toge Inumaki : Kouki Uchiyama

: Kouki Uchiyama Mai Zenin : Marina Inoue

: Marina Inoue Maki Zenin : Mikako Komatsu

: Mikako Komatsu Kiyotaka Ijichi : Mitsuo Iwata

: Mitsuo Iwata Yoshinobu Gakuganji : Mugihito

: Mugihito Mahito : Nobunaga Shimazaki

: Nobunaga Shimazaki Momo Nishimiya : Rie Kugimiya

: Rie Kugimiya Noritoshi Kamo : Satoshi Hino

: Satoshi Hino Jōgo : Shigeru Chiba

: Shigeru Chiba Aoi Tōdō : Subaru Kimura

: Subaru Kimura Suguru Getō : Takahiro Sakurai

: Takahiro Sakurai Masamichi Yaga : Takaya Kuroda

: Takaya Kuroda Panda : Tomokazu Seki

: Tomokazu Seki Utahime Iori : Yōko Hikasa as

: Yōko Hikasa as Junpei Yoshino : Yoshitaka Yamaya

: Yoshitaka Yamaya Ultimate Mechamaru: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie

The recently released film became a box office monster grossing $166 million worldwide and earning $34.5 million at the domestic box office, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing anime film in US box office history. The film also surpassed the critically acclaimed Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time film to become the highest-earning film in Japan for the 2021 year and is now officially the 8th highest-grossing film of all time falling just short of Pokemon: The First Movie (1998), which grossed $163.6 million worldwide.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie will be available to watch on Crunchyroll worldwide on September 21.

Jujutsu Kaisen Manga

Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen began serialization in 2018 in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and has seen itself grow into one of the most successful series in manga history and by far the most popular manga to be released in the past 5 years. With chart-topping sales, an award-winning anime adaptation, and a movie that made box office history, Jujutsu Kaisen has proven you don’t need to win a bunch of manga awards to make it big.

As weird as that sounds, Jujutsu Kaisen has only won a single award since it began serialization and that was for the “Next Break” category at the 2019 Tsutaya Comic Awards. The series also won the 2020 Mandō Kobayashi Manga Grand Prix, but that’s simply an award given to whichever series Kendo Kobayashi likes the most that year. Despite the lack of awards the manga undoubtedly deserves, Jujutsu Kaisen currently has over 70 million copies in circulation as of July 2022.

Jujutsu Kaisen currently has 20 volumes published. US-based publisher VIZ Media licensed the series in 2019 and has since published the first 17 volumes with volume 18 set to release on December 20, 2022.

Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back. (Anime synopsis by Crunchyroll)

Source: Official Twitter