Undead Unluck Anime Official Trailer Revealed, Additional Cast Announced

The first official trailer for the Undead Unluck anime series was revealed during the series panel at Jump Festa 2023. Additional casts were also announced including Natsuki Hanae voicing the role of Shen and Kenji Nomura voicing the role of Void. The series is set to air in 2023 and will be animated by David Production. UNLIMITED PRODUCE, a subsidiary of TMS Entertainment, will be producing the series.

David Production animation studio is best known for its work with Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Fire Force, and Cells at Work! The studio will also be animating the series Urusei Yatsura, which will be airing in October of this year. Undead Unluck is the first anime series the studio has announced for 2023.

Undead Unluck Cast

Fuuko Izumo : Moe Kahara

: Moe Kahara Andy : Yūichi Nakamura

: Yūichi Nakamura Shen : Natsuki Hanae

: Natsuki Hanae Void: Kenji Nomura

Undead Unluck Staff

Director: Yuki Yase

Yuki Yase Character Design: Hideyuki Morioka

Hideyuki Morioka Music: Kenichiro Suehiro

Undead Unluck Manga

Undead Unluck is an action-comedy manga written and illustrated by Yoshifumi Tozuka. The series began serialization in 2020 in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and has since released a total of 12 volumes, with the next supposed to release this September. US-based publisher VIZ Media, notable for their licensing of Weekly Shonen Jump manga, announced the English license for Undead Unluck in October 2020. The publisher has since released the first 8 volumes of the series with volume 9 set to release in October.

While the series has not been the most popular to come out of Weekly Shonen Jump recently, the manga still has over 1.5 million copies in circulation as of February 2022 and has an award under its belt. The series won the “Print Comic” award out of 50 nominees at the 6th Next Manga Awards in 2020. Other widely popular manga that won the same award includes My Hero Academia and Kaguya-sama: Love is War as well as series like Spy x Family and Kaiju No. 8 but for the “Web Comic” category.

Tozuka himself also has another award under his belt. In 2013 at the age of 24, he won the 78th Shonen Jump’s Treasure Newcomer Manga Award for his one-shot titled Cosmic Arc Travel, which ended up being published in 2014 in Jump Next Issue #2. A year later he created another one-shot titled Super Heavy Charge Vanguard, which was also published in Jump Next. Undead Unluck is Tozuka’s first major serialization.

Synopsis

What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can’t die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he’s been longing for. All Fuuko wants is a whirlwind romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she’s become Andy’s unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy’s burial plans on hold.

Source: Official Twitter