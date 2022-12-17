Mission: Yozakura Family Anime Announced For 2024, Animated by SILVER LINK

An anime adaptation of the manga series Mission: Yozakura Family was officially announced during Jump Festa 2023. The series will be animated by studio SILVER LINK and will release in 2024.

Mission: Yozakura Family Manga

Written and illustrated by Hitsuji Gondaira, Mission: Yozakura Family began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in August 2019 and has since released a total of 15 volumes with the next set to release on January 4, 2023. The US-based publisher VIZ Media originally picked up the English license to the digital version of the series in 2020 and then later the print version in 2022. Since then, VIZ Media published the first physical volume with the second expected to release on December 20, 2023, and the third volume on February 21, 2023.

Mission: Yozakura Family doesn’t have the history of awards that other recent anime may have but the series was still a nominee at the Next Manga Awards in 2020. But that doesn’t mean Gondaira himself hasn’t won any. At just the age of 19, he won the Honorable Mention award at the 2011 JUMP Treasure Newcomer Manga Awards for his one-shot IBIS. In that same year, Gondaira made his manga artist debut in the Jump NEXT! 2011 SUMMER issue with the one-shot Chaco’s Jailbreak Theory. Then, in 2015, Gondaira’s one-shot Genjui Toteku went on to win the Weekly Shonen Jump’s Golden Future Cup contest.

It wasn’t until 2017 that he made his series debut with Poro’s Foreign Exchange Records, which ran for 17 chapters (2 volumes). Two years later, Gondaira delivered what millions of people around the world are currently reading in Mission: Yozakura Family. And 158 chapters later, the series is still ongoing! You can read Mission: Yozakura Family on both the VIZ Media app and the official Shonen Jump app.

As of December 2022, Mission: Yozakura Family has over 1.4 million copies in circulation.

Taiyo Asano is a super-shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend Mutsumi Yozakura. However, Mutsumi comes from a line of master spies with amazing powers. Her oldest brother, Kyoichiro, is obsessed with Mutsumi and out to kill anyone who gets remotely near her—and his next target is Taiyo! The only way for Taiyo to save himself from Kyoichiro’s murderous clutches is to marry Mutsumi! (Vol. 1 synopsis by VIZ Media)

Source: Jump Festa 2023