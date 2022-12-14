Overwatch 2 Event Adds 4 Game Modes

When it comes to Overwatch 2, many are still unhappy with the state of the game and the changes that Blizzard either hasn’t made or refuses to make. Just as bad are the changes they made for the “sake of the title,” yet it seems to have set the game back a bit. Either way, despite how some are spinning it, the game’s launch wasn’t flawless by any means. However, now that the launch fervor has somewhat died down, the next question by gamers is what do they have to look forward to. The answer is now available in Arcade Mode, as four new game modes have been added to the title.

The four modes will be available from now until January 4th, a great way to end the new year if you’re a fan of Overwatch 2. But what are these new modes that you will possibly play? That would be Freeze Thaw, Yeti Hunter, Snowball Deathmatch, and Mei’s Snowball Offensive. These are very “on-brand” titles for the winter season. So let’s break them down one-by-one.

Free Thaw will be an elimination-style matchup. More simply, it’s a version of a freeze tag game. Your goal is to get your opponents “frozen” to the extent that all of them are “stuck” and thus can’t unfreeze their teammates. The first team to do that wins.

Yeti Hunt is precisely what it sounds like. You’ll have a team of five players on a map, and your job is to find the nearby Yeti and contain it in a “raid boss” fight.

Snowball Deathmatch and Mei’s Snowball Offensive are two versions of the same gameplay style. The former is a free-for-all where you’ll hurl snowballs at all the other players until only one is left standing. Mei’s version of the fight will be about teams hurling snowballs at their rivals so that their team can come out on top.

Blizzard released a statement about the event and the rewards you can get from it. You can read it below:

“As we kick off the fun, the team would like to share a little something from us to you. Log into Overwatch 2 from December 20 to January 4 to receive the Festive Wreath weapon charm and the 2023 player icon,” Blizzard said about this event. “Don’t forget to keep an eye out on the shop for rotating holiday bundles and specials! Winter Wonderland is a heart-warming celebration, and we can’t wait to share all the seasonal cosmetics and game modes with you.”

