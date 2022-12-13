A New Trailer For The Callisto Protocol Highlights PS5 Immersive Features

Most of us might be looking into what’s coming in 2023. But with the holiday season and breaks likely inbound for you, there might be some interest in playing titles that have recently been released. One of the bigger games to hit the marketplace recently is The Callisto Protocol, which tosses players into a survival horror experience. If you haven’t given The Callisto Protocol a chance, Sony is hopeful that you’ll pick a copy up on the PlayStation 5. A new trailer has been released online showcasing the PlayStation 5-focused features that might make picking up the game worth it for the platform.

Within the game trailer, gameplay footage highlighted the PlayStation 5-focused features. The video spent the majority of the focus on the new DualSense controller. That has been highlighted in various video games released for the PlayStation 5. With the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, there are some notable moments in the game that can feel more immersive with the PlayStation 5 controller. But that wasn’t the only element in the game that took advantage of modern hardware. Another area highlighted within the trailer is the 3D audio which should hopefully give players a sense of where some audio cues are coming from within the game environment.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on what The Callisto Protocol is about, we have you covered. Overall, this is a game set in the future where players step into the role of Jacob Lee. Jacob is a freight transporter that ends up having to crash land on Callisto. Suddenly, Jacob finds himself thrown into Black Iron Prison without trial or charges. Things take a turn for the worse when suddenly an unknown disease has turned inmates into hostile creatures, making it a battle to survive and escape from Callisto.

Again, The Callisto Protocol is already available to pick up and play today. The game was released earlier this month on December 2, 2022. While the trailer focuses on the PlayStation 5, there are other platforms in which you can enjoy this survival horror gameplay experience. Players will be able to pick up The Callisto Protocol on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, if you want more insight into the gameplay, then you can check out our Before You Buy video coverage on the title in the video we have embedded down below.

