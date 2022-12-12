Cyberpunk 2077 Is Losing Cloud Upload Autosaves Temporarily

When CD Projekt Red first unveiled Cyberpunk 2077, the hype was quickly building. The video game was anticipated purely because of how well their previous series, The Witcher, did in the marketplace. However, when Cyberpunk 2077 finally launched, it was not met with the most beloved and praised developers had hoped for. Despite the publicly troublesome launch, the game is in a different state now. In fact, most Cyberpunk 2077 players might be interested in the upcoming expansion for the game. However, if you’re still roaming Night City, then beware of the lack of cloud upload autosaves starting tomorrow.

December 13, 2022, will be the day CD Projekt Red pulls the plug on Cyberpunk 2077 cloud upload autosaves. It’s not a feature that will stay offline forever. Fortunately, this is just a temporary loss for the game, and it’s all because of another game update hitting the marketplace later this week. We’re sure you’re likely aware of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s next-gen update. The video game will receive this update on December 14, 2022, which means there is bound to be a lot of potential traffic.

📢Cloud upload of autosaves for @CyberpunkGame will be disabled starting December 13th, 12 PM CET. This is a precaution for The Witcher 3 next-gen update release and potential traffic.



Other save types will continue to be uploaded as usual. We’ll let you know once re-enabled. pic.twitter.com/BvMgoe8gih — CD PROJEKT RED CS (@CDPRED_Support) December 9, 2022

To help with the traffic, CD Projekt Red is removing the cloud upload autosaves for the game. Unfortunately, we don’t know just when the game will find the cloud upload autosaves being re-enabled. But we do know that the developers will be making an announcement to alert Cyberpunk 2077 players that the feature is back up and running. So, again, if you haven’t played Cyberpunk 2077 since it first launched, it’s worth checking out today. The developers have made a series of patch updates that brought this game into the marketplace, which might be more appealing to progress through now. Just make sure you’re not relying on the cloud upload autosave feature.

Of course, there are quite a few players already diving back into the game. While the updates have certainly helped appeal to gamers towards the title again, the Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners anime also played a significant role. The anime was a massive success and helped build more of the lore for Night City, causing players to dive into the game again or for the first time ever.

Meanwhile, we know that 2023 will likely bring even more players into the game as CD Projekt Red releases Cyberpunk 2077’s only expansion into the marketplace, Phantom Liberty. In the meantime, you can check out the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer in the video embedded above. It’s worth noting that this expansion is bringing more star powering into the game outside of Keanu Reeves. Additionally, players will find this expansion will feature actor Idris Elba.

