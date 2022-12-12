My Hero Academia Season 6 First Cour Trailer Revealed

An epic new trailer for the first cour of My Hero Academia Season 6 shows off all of its best moments!

A new trailer detailing the first cour of My Hero Academia Season 6 was revealed on Monday. The trailer features a wide variety of epic moments from the first cour as the new season begins to immediately transition into the second cour. The first cour of My Hero Academia Season 6 covers the first 13 episodes while the next cour will cover the remaining 12 episodes. My Hero Academia Season 6 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll with new episodes airing every Saturday. Episode 12 will air on Saturday, December 17, while Episode 13 will air on Saturday, December 24.

My Hero Academia Season 6

My Hero Academia Season 6 covers the Paranormal Liberation War arc from the manga. The arc is considered by many fans of the series to be the best one yet and is filled to the brim with non-stop action and extremely dark moments, creating a perfect opportunity for studio BONES to flash their animation muscles and go plus ultra! Crunchyroll’s YouTube channel released the sub for the official trailer back in August which was initially released after Season 5 concluded. You can watch the trailer with subtitles below.

Manga

The series is based on the manga written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi, which began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2014. And since then, the My Hero Academia has become one of the biggest anime/manga series of all time. Just in January of this year, My Hero Academia hit 65 million copies in circulation making it the third-highest-selling shonen manga since it began serialization in 2014. Now, the series is a top-35-selling manga of all time.

And that’s not even including the 7 awards the manga has won and the 24 individual awards the anime has brought home with it. The series has also received stage plays, 8 OVAs, 3 movies, 3 manga spin-offs, 2 video games, and became a New York Times Best Seller as the only manga to maintain its standing with at least one volume on the list every month for the entire year of 2021.

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies. (Synopsis via Crunchyroll)

Source: Official Twitter