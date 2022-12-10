Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Key Visual Revealed

A new key visual for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 was revealed on Saturday. This is the first news we’ve received regarding the new season since a trailer was revealed back in July, which you can also watch below. Yumi Uchiyama will be reprising her role as Rudeus Greyrat for the upcoming season. Studio Bind will return to animate the upcoming season but no staff announcements have been made yet. Mushoku Tensei Season 2 is set to air in 2023.

Studio Bind was created by both White Fox and Egg Firm in 2018 to specifically animate Mushoku Tensei. In an interview with Mantaweb, Egg Firm CEO and Mushoku Tensei Chief Producer Nobuhiro Osawa confirmed that he built the young, new studio to give us the hit fantasy-isekai series. Despite facing delays, the first court of Season 1 aired during the Winter 2021 season and part two during the Fall 2021 season. Mushoku Tensei Season 1 streamed on Funimation and ended up becoming one of the biggest names in anime. The series even ended up winning Anime of the Year for 2021 at Anime Corner.

The anime is a direct adaptation of the novel created by Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by Shirotaka. The novel was first serialized in November 2012 on Shōsetsuka ni Narō, a web novel site. A year later in 2013, MF Books began to publish the novel in print. Then US-based publisher Seven Seas bought the license to the series in 2014 and began printing the novel in English. As of March 2022, the Mushoku Tensei light novel has over 5 million copies sold worldwide.

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he’s hit rock-bottom—just as he’s hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He’s going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime! Synopsis via Seven Seas

This is the first official key visual for Mushoku Tensei Season 2.

Source: TOHO Animation YouTube Channel, Official Twitter