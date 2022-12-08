Ai no Idenshi Anime Announced, Trailer, Staff and Cast Revealed

An anime adaptation of the sci-fi manga Ai no Idenshi was announced on Wednesday along with the reveal of the series’ first trailer and key visual. The main cast for the series was also announced that includes Takeo Ōtsuka, who will voice the role of the main male protagonist Hikaru Sudo alongside Yume Miyamoto, who will voice the role of Lisa Higuchi, the main female protagonist. Studio MADHOUSE is in charge of animating the series and is now the studio’s third announced project for 2023. Series creator Kyūri Yamada also drew a special illustration for the big announcement.

Takeo Ōtsuka as Hikaru Sudo

Yume Miyamoto as Lisa Higuchi

Staff

Yuzo Sato (One Outs, Kaiji: Against All Rules) is the director of Ai no Idenshi. He will be joined by Ryunosuke Kingetsu (Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero), who will be handling the series composition and script. Kei Tsuchiya will handle the character designs and is credited as the chief animation director while Takashi Omama and Natsumi Tabuchi will be composing the music for the series.

Ai no Idenshi Manga

Written and illustrated by Kyūri Yamada, Ai no Idenshi began serialization in Weekly Shonen Champion back in November 2015. The series ran for a total of 8 volumes (87 chapters) until it came to an end in August 2017. Ai no Idenshi went on to place 17th in the best manga for male readers on the 2017 Takarajimasha’s Kono Manga ga Sugoi! list. A year later, Ai no Idenshi went on to win the Excellence Award at the 21st Japan Media Arts Festival Awards. Other notable sci-fi manga that have won the same award include Pluto, Monster, and 20th Century Boys by Naoki Urasawa, Real by Takehiko Inoue, Innocent Rouge by Shin-ichi Sakamoto, Gunslinger Girl by Aida Yu, and Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction by Inio Asano, which is also another sci-fi manga that will be receiving an anime adaptation.

In fact, Ai no Idenshi is only one of six sci-fi manga to receive the award in the past decade. The others include the aforementioned Dededede Destruction, The Darwin Incident by Shun Umezawa, Space Battleship Tiramisu by Satoshi Miyakawa and illustrated by Kei Itō, Yuugai Toshi (Poison City) by Tetsuya Tsutsui, and Kikai Jikake no Ai (Love of Machine) by Yoshiie Gouda.

In 2018, a year after the original Ai no Idenshi manga ended, the sequel to the series titled AI no Idenshi: Red Queen began serialization in Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2017. Red Queen published a total of 5 volumes (20 chapters) that eventually came to an end in June 2019. Then a year later in July 2020, the third story of the series, AI no Idenshi: Blue Age, began serialization in Bessatsu Shōnen Champion as well and has since published a total of 4 volumes, with the latest one released back in July of this year. The series hasn’t been officially published in English.

There is currently no public information available for the number of copies in circulation for Ai no Idenshi.

Humanity’s dream… Crystal humanoid technology. They have ‘illnesses’ just like humans but the treatments options are quite different. The troubled AI’s band together, and the new doctor at the facility, Sudou, bears witness. (Synopsis via Manga Updates)