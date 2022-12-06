The Callisto Protocol Receives The PS1 Demake Treatment

The Callisto Protocol has been hot on the minds of survival horror fans over the last few days. Whether it’s the discussion surrounding its performance issues or the more subjective conversation about whether it’s a worthy Dead Space successor. One thing that wasn’t expected however was how quickly eager fans would be to completely recreate the game in the PlayStation 1 era of graphics and mechanics.

Modder and YouTuber Stark Crafts has already beaten demake enthusiasts to the punch on this one. The YouTuber released a video displaying the complete overhaul of the game’s visual style and mechanics that wouldn’t seem too out of place in the mid-1990s. Using both Blender and Unreal Engine, Stark Crafts brought the world of The Callisto Protocol to life in glorious PS1 fashion.

The Callisto Protocol has had a rough launch. Plagued with performance issues on PC the game currently holds a 4.7 user score for PC on Metacritic. The critic score on the other hand is a bit more forgiving sitting at a respectable 74/100. The game recently received a console patch to help address some of the game’s key issues. Alongside this, today, the CEO of Striking Distance Studios, the team behind The Callisto Protocol noted that the poor start for the game was down to a clerical error.

“Dude a damn clerical error on that. Just about fixed. Probably is but not sure. A lot going on here!… Being fixed. A wrong file was patched. Any minute. Just freakin error by someone rushing.”

Hopefully, The Callisto Protocol will find a bigger audience given the game season pass has a number of upcoming updates the team at Striking Distance Studios will be hoping to push out over the coming year. Until then we can enjoy the wonderful creative vision of those demake newer and classic titles to help feed that little bit of nostalgia we all have for the PS1 era of gaming.

The Callisto Protocol isn’t the only game currently receiving the demake treatment. We saw the likes of God of War Ragnarok and Resident Evil titles undergo similar treatment too. Most notably though there is also a demake of Dead Space currently in the works by independent developer Fraser Brumley. So while people are waiting with bated breath for the remake of the classic survival horror title why not check out the complete opposite?

The Callisto Protocol is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Source: The Callisto Protocol PS1 Demake / Stark Crafts