Forza Horizon 5 Auction House Has Officially Reopened

If you don’t recall, it was earlier this month that the developers over at Playground Games opted to close down the Auction House for Forza Horizon 5. This was all due to a recent exploit discovery that allowed players to fill up their virtual bank accounts. Ultimately, that made the in-game economy to crash and left a mess for the development team to clean up. So until they could get a grasp of how to get rid of this newly exploited money, the Auction House for the video game was closed down.

The fear was that with so many players having an excessive amount of in-game money, the Auction House would quickly lose out on different vehicles. Then there’s the exploited money that would exchange hands with unsuspecting players. Playground Games developers had to figure out what to do, so before Playground Games made any decision, the Auction House was taken out of the equation. Again, the root cause of this issue came with an in-game exploit that players could rack up money. Fortunately, those that partook in the exploit won’t find their accounts banned.

We have reopened the Auction House for trading in #ForzaHorizon5. Our apologies for the extended downtime as we worked to mitigate the price inflation caused by the recent Super7 exploit. As part of this mitigation, we have reset the minimum bid and buyout value for all cars. — Forza Support (@forza_support) November 30, 2022

Playground Games tweeted out that the exploit was on them. Since the error was on their side, the accounts that used the exploit would be safe, but the development team would reset their credits. The tweet specifically stated that the accounts that excessively used the Super7 exploit would have their credits reset. So some players who dabbled with the exploit and earned some extra funds might not find their account hasn’t been touched. This very well could be a case-by-case situation. Essentially, if you participated in the exploit, you might want to check your in-game accounts to see if your funds have recently been adjusted.

Fortunately, for those that were not going through the exploit and simply wanted to enjoy the Auction House again, its services are back up and running. Players can participate in the Auction House now, where you’ll find that the developers have reset the minimum bid and buyout value for all cars. Likewise, the developers are offering a free bonus to players for the inconvenience. It seems that all players will have two hard-to-find cars gifted to them. Hopefully, this will be the last of the exploits for Forza Horizon 5 developers.

Currently, Forza Horizon 5 is available to pick up and play on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. If you want a bit more insight into the game, feel free to check out our Before You Buy video coverage in the video embedded down below.

