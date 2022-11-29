Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion PlayStation File Sizes Uncovered

Final Fantasy fans have yet another video game experience to enjoy before 2023 hits. If you don’t recall, December will see the launch of Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion. But, while we are gearing towards the launch of this game, we’re still left waiting to see just what the game will require in terms of storage space when it does launch. Fortunately, some eagle-eyed fans might have discovered the file sizes for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms.

The PlayStation database recently had an update. It’s with this update that the database revealed the two platform file sizes. If this proves to be accurate, we can expect PlayStation 4 owners to need 40.496 GB of storage space for the Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion. Meanwhile, those on the PlayStation 5 platform require significantly less game storage space. Those on the PlayStation 5 will find that the Version 1.01 of Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion will only require 20.993 GB. There’s, of course, time before the game actually arrives to get the official word from Square Enix.

If you haven’t been paying too much attention to this game, Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII is actually a prequel to Final Fantasy VII. The game follows a SOLDIER member named Zack Fair, who is tasked with finding a seemingly rouge member of the organization, Genesis Rhapsodos. Unfortunately, while the game was well received, it was only released for the PlayStation Portable initially. As a result, there are likely quite a few players out there that have yet to experience this game which will soon change with this upcoming release.

Meanwhile, for those looking to uncover if this Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a remake or a remaster, it’s a bit of both. Recently, creative director Tetsuya Nomura was asked this very question. According to Tetsuya Nomura, he feels that remakes are games built entirely from the ground up. But this upcoming release of Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion actually uses some previously created data from the original PlayStation Portable release. So overall, this upcoming release is more of a remake than a remaster edition.

At any rate, those who are interested in playing through this game can mark down their calendars. Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion will be hitting the marketplace on December 13, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for the title in the video embedded above.

