New Posters for The Super Mario Bros Movie Leaked Online

Several promotional posters for The Super Mario Bros movie leaked online, showing more of Mario and his friends. These posters offer a first look at other iconic characters from the video game series, such as Peach and the Koopa Troopas.

A total of twelve posters leaked on 4chan, showing Mario and his friends in various locations. The first poster is set in the Mushroom Kingdom and looks like a classic film artwork. Mario is in the center of the picture, happily jumping around. Peach and Toad are by his side, with Peach smiling as she looks at her favorite plumber, while Toad seems ready to go on an adventure with a large backpack and a magnifying glass. In the background, a threatening Bowser looms over Peach’s castle, with an apocalyptic sky above his head. Luigi is as brave as ever, hiding behind the castle with a scared look.

BIG STUFF: New posters, artwork and promotional material for #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie originating from 4chan pic.twitter.com/MaeekjzHTO — D001/TSMBM News and Updates (SO MUCH STUFF!!!!!!!) (@dfffaz01) November 28, 2022

The second poster has Mario and Luigi strike a pose in front of their utility vehicle. The two plumbers stand proudly in the middle of the road, with their van displaying their “Super Mario Bros Plumbing” brand. Their business logo looks just like older versions of Mario in video games. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed an interesting cameo in the background: near the barber shop on the right side of the poster, a woman wearing red casually walks down the street. She looks oddly familiar, with the characteristic hair and clothing of Pauline, a damsel in distress who first appeared in 1981’s Donkey Kong and made regular appearances in Mario games.

The third poster focuses on the bad guys, with a roaring Bowser in the center of the picture and ready-to-fight Koopa Troopas by his side. Other posters highlight the plumbing activity of Mario and Luigi, with the two brothers standing next to their van with the tagline “We’re the Mario brothers.”

Most characters also got a dedicated poster, with Mario striking a pose on a red background with a text saying “Plumbing’s our game,” Luigi stands proudly in front of a “You just got Luigi’d” background, Peach “can do anything” according to her poster, while Toad “fear[s] nothing.”

Another poster shows the size chart of all characters announced so far in The Super Mario Bros movie. Bowser is far taller than any other character, being almost twice the size of everyone else. Luigi is taller than his brother Mario, even with their hats on. Princess Peach seems like a giant compared to everyone else, standing at least one foot taller than her companions. Whether she is really tall or just wears fancy heels underneath her robe remains a mystery.

