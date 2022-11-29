The Super Mario Bros Movie Will Release a New Trailer Today

A new trailer is coming for The Super Mario Bros Movie during a special Nintendo Direct on November 29. That means in less than 24 hours from the time this post goes live we’ll get a closer look at what we can expect after the already sensational first trailer. The Direct explicitly will not include any game information, since Nintendo is still recovering from the days that everything had to have a Super Smash Bros announcement.

Back in October, Nintendo and Illumination (the studio working on the movie) released the first trailer that gave us a look at Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as King Bowser, and other characters like Toad and Kamek (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Kevin Michael Richardson respectively). The new trailer is showing us Princess Peach’s throne room in all of its colorful glory; not to mention it’s a relatively faithful recreation of how Peach’s castle has appeared in multiple Mario games like in Super Mario 64 or Super Mario Odyssey, complete with checkerboard tile, red carpet, and stained glass windows.

You can check out the special Nintendo Direct below when it goes live at 5 p.n. Eastern Standard Time; or you can watch it now if you’re reading this later.

Fans are hoping to see more characters in this second trailer, especially Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. With the trailer featuring her throne room, it should be a given she’d make an appearance. Other characters we haven’t yet seen include Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. We’re also expecting Charles Martinet who voices Mario, Luigi, Wario, and other characters throughout the game franchise to make a voice cameo somewhere.

The last Nintendo Direct where we saw the first trailer also gave us some insight into the decisions Illumination and Nintendo have had to make in order to bring Mario back to the big screen. Illumination is a relative newcomer to the animation world, the company had to carve a place in the industry among veterans like Pixar and Dreamworks. Now the studio is a household name with the star power of Despicable Me and more notoriously the Minions franchise under their belt. The company’s cartoonish and bouncy art style is a seemingly perfect fit for the whimsical nature of the Super Mario world.

With the second trailer coming shortly, there will be plenty to talk about in the days before the movie releases on April 7.

Source