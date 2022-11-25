The Sifu Autumn Update Includes A Replay Editor

Independent games have had a strong year in 2022 and one of the first major releases among them was Sifu from developer Sloclap. The martial arts-based third-person brawler was tough but rewarding, and it was praised for its combat and level design. It has since been released on more platforms and has been nominated for numerous categories at The Game Awards. The developer has been adding free updates to improve the experience and the next one includes a replay editor.

The replay editor will arrive as part of Sifu’s autumn update, which was detailed in a roadmap released by the developer earlier this year. The roadmap also included an update for summer which was released at the end of August. That update saw the addition of a new scoring system that ranks players based on their combat efficiency. It also included gameplay modifiers to help players tailor the level of difficulty to their preferences. This was done by introducing options to turn on infinite health and unbreakable weapons. It also included options to make the game harder and new costumes to boot.

The autumn update is next on the agenda, and while it doesn’t have a release date just yet, we do know what it will include. Sifu’s autumn update will include new gameplay modifiers and the replay editor. It will also include new skins which the developer confirmed in a response to a fan on Twitter. A video demonstrating the replay editor in action can be seen on the developer’s official Twitter account.

By using the replay editor, players will be able to record some of their favorite gameplay moments. They can then use various camera options like choosing whether to follow the player or the focus distance to get the shot they desire. A timeline editor will then let players piece together the footage they want to use. Hopefully, we’ll be seeing some creative action sequences that rival those seen in martial arts movies in the future.

While we do not know exactly when the autumn update for Sifu will drop, the developer has said that it is “definitely coming soon.”

Beyond the autumn update, Sifu will also receive a winter update. The winter update is set to include even more gameplay modifiers and skins, in addition to a brand-new game mode called Arenas. This mode will include 10 new arenas to fight in, such as a heliport and a parking space. The arenas will feature various moves like a survival mode, and they will come with challenges that reward currency, modifiers, cheats, and more.

Sifu is currently available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Source