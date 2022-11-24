Overwatch 2 Kicks Off Double XP Weekend For Thanksgiving

Blizzard is giving Overwatch 2 players an opportunity to level up their battle pass tiers even faster this weekend. To mark the Thanksgiving festivities over the next couple of days, players will be awarded double XP from all games played.

The double XP event gets underway today, November 24 and should begin as part of the game’s weekly reset at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM GMT / 8 PM CET. Players will be able to bag themselves twice as much experience for taking part in matches across Overwatch 2’s various roster of game modes over the next couple of days. The event will wrap up on Monday, November 28, so there are plenty of opportunities over the weekend to level up what remains of the game’s season one battle pass.

For newer players, in particular, this will be a great time to jump into Blizzard’s recently revamped hero shooter. At present, support hero Kiriko is only obtainable either through purchasing the premium battle pass or reaching level 55 in the free tier. With Overwatch 2 planning on bringing in season two on December 6, it’s probably not worth purchasing the premium pass at this point, unless you want to unlock all of the game’s premium skins and content in one fell swoop, that is.

However, players who do want to invest some of their real-world money into the game might want to take advantage of some of Blizzard’s current Black Friday offers for Overwatch 2 content. Currently, players can obtain the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint pack on sale with a 40% discount. This contains the premium track for the season one battle pass, 2,000 Overwatch Coins and a number of skins for various Overwatch 2 heroes.

The discounts don’t end there though, with a number of optional paid skins currently on offer in the in-game shop. However, some players really aren’t too happy about the pricing of these skins in general. Blizzard has also faced some criticism about the design of the new Moira skin, with many claiming that the new paid option is simply a recolour of the character’s default style.

Either way, even without spending any money on additional skins or items, players can still take advantage of the double XP days over this Thanksgiving period. It’ll certainly come in handy in terms of gearing up before season two kicks off with the new tank character Ramattra in a couple of weeks.

Overwatch 2 is available to play now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

