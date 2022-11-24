Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Free Multiplayer Weekend Coming Mid-December

The first-ever free Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer weekend is said to arrive mid-next month. The information comes from a reputable leaker called Tom Henderson, who has released the information via Insider-Gaming.

Apparently, Tom Henderson has heard that Activision plans on hosting a free multiplayer weekend on the 15th of December. That’s a little over three weeks from now. Additionally, Season 1 will launch just a day before the free weekend. The free weekend will run all the way up until the 19th of December. That’s about all the information that’s available regarding the free weekend.

Henderson did also manage to pick up some information regarding Call of Duty: Black Ops. Apparently, some internal sources have stated that Activision is planning to release a new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on December 6. What exactly will arrive in this patch is unknown, it could very well just be a general update to the game.

Tom Henderson does have a proven track record of his rumors coming true, however, it is always good to err on the side of caution.

Quite a crazy statistic: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II made sales of over 1 billion US Dollars within its first 10 days of release. While the figure is massive, it seems like it’s along a similar line as the previous Call of Duty games. 2012’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 also hit 1 billion USD but only within 15 days of release, while 2011’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 hit 1 Billion within 16 days of release. That being said, Call of Duty still isn’t the best-selling franchise – GTA V reached the 1 Billion USD mark within only 3 days of its release.

That being said, the game hasn’t been without its faults, Audio continuity problems with the PS4 and crashes with partying up have caused frustration from the new player base. A new addition to the game, attachment fine-tuning was also disabled for a time. When players fine-tuned more than 5 attachments at once crashes would occur.

“Our developers, along with our entire Activision Blizzard team, are the backbone of our unwavering commitment to serve our hundreds of millions of players around the world”, said Bobby Kotick, CEO, of Activision Blizzard. “I am so proud of the extraordinary efforts from our Call of Duty teams and the records they have achieved with Modern Warfare II. Connecting the world through joy, fun and the thrill of competition is the key to our success. Modern Warfare II has provided this to millions of players faster and with greater satisfaction than ever before.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available globally now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC