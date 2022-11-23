Dead Island 2 Showcase Confirmed For December 6

There’s a ton of hype and anticipation over the sequel to Dead Island. A game that we all assumed would forever get stuck in development hell has a release date. The process of getting Dead Island 2 into shape for the public was quite the feat. We’ve seen this game become entirely absent from the public for years. Now that the studio handling the sequel is gearing up for its official release into the marketplace, it looks like they are ready to showcase even more gameplay.

Today we’re finally getting word as to when we can get more footage for Dead Island 2. If you’re free, the development team from Dambuster Studios, alongside publishers Deep Silver, are inviting you to the next Dead Island 2 showcase. This will take place on December 6, 2022, at 1 PM PT. Unfortunately, this showcase doesn’t have too many details as to what exactly we’ll see. All the image marketing the showcase is that we’ll get more action, gore, and of course, zombies. Although, we’re sure that there are plenty of little extra tidbits of information that fans are hopeful we’ll get showcased.

Save the date, Slayers. We're rolling out the bloody red carpet for our Dead Island 2 Showcase on December 6th, 8pm GMT | 9pm CET | 1pm PT, and you're invited to watch the premiere here: https://t.co/R4vpDlGu6K#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/5hChYF5921 — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) November 23, 2022

One of those is how the multiplayer component will work for Dead Island 2. Likewise, having more information on the story premise will be appreciated. For now, it’s a waiting game as we’ll have to see for ourselves just what the video highlight will bring on the official Dead Island YouTube channel. After all, we’re still fairly early into the marketing for Dead Island 2, as it was only just a couple of months ago, during Gamescom ONL 2022, that we got the official reveal trailer for the video game.

Right now, we know that this game will be taking place a few months after the events of the original installment of the franchise, Dead Island. Now players are following another group of survivors as they attempt to survive the new zombie-filled world in Los Angeles along with San Francisco. If you haven’t already checked out the official game trailer reveal since developers Dambuster Studios took over the game’s production, you can do so within the video embedded above. As for when you can get your hands on this title, Dead Island 2 will be launching on April 28, 2023. When this game does drop, you can find it available for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms.

Source