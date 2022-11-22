Fortnite Fracture Chapter 3’s Finale Event Coming December 3

Fortnite‘s Fracture event is right around the corner and it is time to prepare. Today Epic Games has shared a list of things players should do before the release of this update comes to Fortnite. Next week, on December 3, you can officially jump into the Fortnite Chapter 3 finale Fracture, which is called an otherworldly and unexpected social event. Whether you choose to team up with your crew or run it solo, the fate of the whole island in resting in your hands.

First things first, let’s take a look at what Epic Games shared on their website about how to play the Fortnite Fracture event below.

HOW TO PLAY THE FORTNITE FRACTURE EVENT

Fracture is a one-time-only, in-game event starting Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 4 PM ET . The “Fracture” playlist will open up 30 minutes prior, so you can jump in before the event starts. You can also join in-progress until 4:40 PM ET!

Fracture supports parties of up to four players . If you're not queuing into the event with a squad, you can Emote with players during the event to form one.

. If you’re not queuing into the event with a squad, you can Emote with players during the event to form one. Won’t be near a dedicated gaming device during the event? Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOWservices let you play Fortnite via cloud streaming on your PC web browser or mobile device!

Content creators and players looking to relive the final moments of Fortnite Chapter 3 should take steps to record and archive their experience, as replays of the event will not be available.

As stated above from Epic Games, the one-time-only event will started on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 4 PM ET. Many players will probably – and should – stream this event for all to see this rare event.

Let’s continue on with what Epic Games has shared:

A TOAST TO CHAPTER 3: THE TOASTY ROAST EMOTE

To commemorate the beginning of the end, everyone who logs into Fortnite from December 2 at 9 AM ET to December 4 at 2:45 AM ET will receive the Toasty Roast Emote.

THINGS TO FINISH BEFORE THE CHAPTER 3 FINALE

With just a little less than two weeks before the end of Chapter 3, here are some things you may want to check off your to-do list!



Complete Your Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass – Make sure you’ve unlocked everything you want out of this Season’s Battle Pass, including: Any bonus Styles are unlockable in the Bonus Rewards section of the Battle Pass tab. For example: the Celestial, Spectral, and Aurelian Styles for the Bytes, Lennox Rose, Paradigm (Reality-659), Meow Skulls, and Spider-Gwen Outfits. Rewards are unlocked via Quests, like Styles for The Nothing’s Gift Pickaxe, as well as The Herald Outfit and accessories. Any reward you haven’t spent your Battle Stars on. At the end of the Season, your unspent Battle Stars will unlock the first available rewards in the Battle Pass, so if you’ve got your eye on something further ahead, go ahead and spend your Battle Stars on it!

– Make sure you’ve unlocked everything you want out of this Season’s Battle Pass, including:

Complete Your Level Up Quest Pack – If you picked up Ayida’s Level Up Quest Pack this Season, make sure to complete all its Quests to unlock items matching the included Ayida Outfit, and to unlock an extra Ayida Style. Because Level Up Quest Packs are Seasonal, the Quests in this Pack expire on December 2, 2022.

For players with Chrome Punk Goals, your progress earning Account Levels will not reset, meaning you’ll be able to pick up right where you left off after Chapter 3 ends.



AVIAN AMBUSH WEEK AND BARGAIN BIN WEEK

November 22 marks the beginning of Avian Ambush Week! From 9 AM ET on November 22 to 9 AM ET on November 29, loot-holding chickens will be multiplied, so much so that they’ll take over the wildlife. Complete chicken-themed Quests for XP as well as Bonus Goals that’ll give you Level Up Tokens!

After Avian Ambush Week, Bargain Bin Week will begin. From 9 AM ET on November 29 to 3 PM ET on December 3, Character goods and services will be deeply discounted, giving you more for your Bars. As with Avian Ambush Week, complete special Quests for XP, plus Bonus Goals for Level Up Tokens.

As you can see, there’s so much for Fortnite players to look forward to. The event starts December 3!

