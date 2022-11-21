Rumored Crash Bandicoot Multiplayer Game Revealed And May Still Be In Development

If this game does eventually see release, it many not necessarily be the Crash Bandicoot game players want.

YouTuber Liam Robertson reveals details on Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League, a game that he believes may still be in development.

Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League is an online multiplayer game that fans believe have been in development for years. Developer Toys For Bob was supposedly working on this before and at the same time as Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. However, those plans were stalled when Activision called the company up to do support work on Call of Duty.

Based on previews and descriptions, Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League seems very similar to Rumbleverse. Players are split in teams of two, and compete to collect Wumpa fruit. The playable characters seem to comprise of the cast of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, as well as some new original characters.

The game itself would be based on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’s engine and assets, but with open 3D environments. Players would be able to navigate these spaces with gliders. The map shown in an early beta reveals players can use the gliders to elevate to higher levels, because some spots would be reliable places for wind gusts.

So the main idea behind the game is you collect Wumpa fruit, and then bring it to your team basket. Your opponents can attack you to make you drop the fruit you’re holding, and vice versa. There’s a variety of attacks available, including Crash’s spin attack, but also weapons the characters can pick up.

You can also knock out your opponents, in different ways. It’s possible to lose health fighting other players, but there are also stage hazards, like lava, that will kick you out of the game if you fall to them. As for game longevity, there was a large number of cosmetics planned for the game. You would also be able to equip different kinds of gliders with different effects.

Liam isn’t 100 % certain if the game is still in development, or if it was halted or still planned. It certainly sounds like it could have been designed to be a live service game, or a more basic online multiplayer game.

On our end, we have reported some of the various rumors on Crash Bandicoot games rumored to be in development, and they don’t all line up with the rumors for Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League. Last year two voice actors on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time shared a picture of them together working on a new project. Windows Central’s Jez Corden described a Crash Bandicoot four player brawler earlier this year.

While Crash Bandicoot fans may be aching for more Crash games, Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League may not necessarily be what they wanted. It would certainly be interesting if it actually sees release what the fans think of it.

If you’d like to learn more about the game and its history, you can watch Liam’s video below.

Source: YouTube