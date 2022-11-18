Gori: Cuddly Carnage Releases Gory Fast and Fur-ious Trailer

Gori: Cuddly Carnage is an upcoming “skate ‘n’ slash” action game from Angry Demon Studio that is not for players with weak stomachs. Gori may be adorable with his little hoodie and goggles, but he doesn’t mess around when it comes to saving the world from horrifying mutated toys that are bent on killing every human. With his trusty smart hoverboard, F.R.A.N.K., Gori skates his way through a glowing futuristic city as well as hordes of mutated unicorns and other horrors.

Today, PlayStation released a new trailer for the gory game and titled it “Fast And Fur-ious Trailer.” Opening with a creepy scene of a neon city crumbling and a flash of something monstrous, our first look at Gori in this trailer are his adorable little ears perking up. Then his tail moves across the screen as the orange tabby cab stalks his prey through soaked alleys. Gori slices the standing unicorn with clunky, meat-pulverizing hands in half, and we can see exactly what it’s made of. Literally.

From the video description, we know that two new levels were revealed in the trailer for Gori: Cuddly Carnage. The tunnel full of some glowing, bubbling green liquid was one of them. F.R.A.N.K. is able to fly above the liquid and through tunnels in what looks like an underground facility. It seems like he’s the hunter in this obstacle course of a level. He even takes out unsuspecting unicorns from behind! The other level looks like a large city street, with multiple lanes where cars used to travel. There’s even a sign for taxis, though obviously it has been abandoned. Here, Gori zips around as multiple enemies run towards him, resulting in tons of spraying blood and piles of meat. The ending scene even shows the full extent of the gore as Gori sits amongst his slaughter, licking blood off of his soaked fur.

The trailer also showcases the “upgraded power shot ability” that basically turns F.R.A.N.K. into a rocket launcher. We’ve seen that the sentient hoverboard has an extension like a serrated tail that Gori can whip around, slicing through enemies. In this trailer, we also see him take aim at a far-off enemy and fire an energy ball from mid-air. That could come in handy.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage does not have a set release date yet, but on Steam, the release date is listed as “As soon as the unicorns allow it.” But hopefully 2023! It will be available on basically all of the platforms, but specifically, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and even Nintendo Switch.

Source