Nintendo UK Presents Its “Holiday Gift Guide”

It’s that time again. It’s time for the holiday season when people buy all sorts of presents for their loved ones. It’s a joyous time, and for gamers, it’s a time to look for the best sales and deals on hardware and software. Between Black Friday and Christmas, gamers have a lot to look forward to. Or, if you have a gamer as a friend or family member, you might want to plan ahead on what you want to get them. Thankfully, Nintendo UK has a gift guide available for you to use to look for the best options available!

First and foremost, the systems. The Nintendo Switch has a lineup for you to get for that “special someone” if they don’t have one already. There’s the base Switch, the Switch Lite if they want to take their system on the go, or the Switch OLED if they want a more vibrant screen to play on. All three of these are decently priced, and if you get the right deal at the right store? You can get them for much less than they were initially.

But what if the person you’re buying for already has the system? Why, you get them more games to play on it, of course! Nintendo has had an incredible 2022 gaming lineup, and, likely, the person you’re gifting for doesn’t have them all. By the time Black Friday comes out, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be available to buy. It’s one of the biggest and most-anticipated games of the year, so you can’t go wrong with that title.

Or if you want to get a game that multiple family members can play, the Nintendo UK gift guide suggests the many multiplayer games the Switch offers! Games like Mario Party Superstars, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Mario Strikers Battle League, etc. These are only a few games that push the multiplayer component, so check out the Switch’s entire library to see what other ones might catch your eye.

Don’t overlook the 3rd party lineup of titles, though. In the last month alone, the Switch has gotten multiple major 3rd party ports and exclusives. Some of them include Nier Automata, Persona 5 Royal, Bayonetta 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, etc.

So check out the holiday gift guide and use it as a baseplate for all you can give your gaming friends and family this holiday season.

Source: Nintendo UK