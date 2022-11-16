Nintendo Doing Special Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Giveaway

In two days, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will grace the Nintendo Switch at last. It seems like an eternity ago and just yesterday that the Gen 9 titles were announced, yet they’re almost here in our hands. Of course, the games will significantly advance the series, and many look forward to everything they offer. But for Nintendo, they specifically want to hear how excited they are for the games. So on the official Nintendo UK Twitter handle, they posted a contest for a set of plushies. Specifically, the plushies of the three starter Pokemon in Gen 9.

How do you win them? Simple, you post a comment on the thread about what you’re excited about with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, as a note, this is only for residents of the UK. But if you know someone from that region, you can get them to win them for you, potentially, and then ship them to you! So always leave your options open.

To celebrate the launch of #PokemonScarletViolet on 18/11, we’re giving away a set of Paldea region first partner Pokémon plushies to one lucky winner!



To enter, reply here with your answer to the following: What are you most looking forward to about your Paldean adventure? pic.twitter.com/U7JQaXhEjU — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) November 16, 2022

Despite the restrictions, the responses for the contest have already come flooding in. Many people have mentioned that they’re looking forward to getting all the new Pokemon and seeing what they’re like. Other trainers have said they look forward to exploring the Paldea region with friends for the first time.

A few pointed out that the picnic features are the ones they anticipate, as they love the chance to truly interact with their Pokemon beyond just battling with them. Multiple people talked about their starter Pokemon and beginning a new journey with them. There’s a lot of love for Quaxly in the comments.

Some pointed out that adventure is what drives them. To have a new region to explore in new ways and with new Pokemon is all they need to get excited about the titles. That led to others talking about the new open-world aesthetic and seeing how open the Paldea Region is to them.

The answers given were as diverse as the trainers who gave them, and that’s part of the point. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will appeal to trainers of all ages because the two games have many things to offer, some of which we didn’t mention. For example, the Terastal feature will turn your Pokemon into gems. Or the new Tera Raid battles, which you can do with friends and others.

You can also partake in three storylines and so much more.

The 18th will be here soon. Are you ready for a new journey?

Source: Nintendo UK