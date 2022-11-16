Overwatch 2 Bug Lets Players Claim Objective While Invisible

Overwatch 2 has been out for a while now and the company has still been working out many glitches with the game. One player recently discovered a glitch that…is rather frustrating for players. A Reddit user under the name u/ilax300 posted about a glitch they found while playing as Mercy who is a support hero. The player was able to use the sitting emote for Mercy, which scooted her into the corner of the rocker before she floated down and vanished entirely…which made her invisible to other players. That alone is a manger problem, but this also makes it where the player can contest the objective…making it unmovable for the other team.

Other players of Overwatch 2 have also taken a try at this glitch after finding out about it on Reddit…and many have also been able to preform the same invisibility act. This has also been determined that it can work for other heroes, but just not as well since some parts of either their hair or other parts of them are still visible which gives them away. Widowmaker can vanish even better than Mercy though…so this is definitely a problem that hopefully overwatch will fix sooner rather than later.

Overwatch 2 has faced many problems unfortunately since its launch in October, between the game basically being unplayable the first few days, to then matches taking forever to get into with nobody wanting to play a healer, and also the huge debate on whether or not removing one tank from rounds was a good idea for the game. Three heroes have banished from the game…temporarily. Torbjorn and Bastion were both removed both having major problems that needed to be fixed…as well as Mei after a glitch with her ice wall.

The return was Mei was supposed to happen during the mid-season patch on November 15th, but now that update has been delayed do to a “critical issue.” Seeing Overwatch pulling things from the game has been discouraging…and it seems that one of the glitch maps might be leaving now as well. While some players are wanting Blizzard to disable the use of emotes all together, we are unsure how Overwatch 2 will fix this glitch going forward.

Overwatch 2 is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC for free. A lot like Fornite, there are in-game purchases that can be made like the Battle Pass.

Source.