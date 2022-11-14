Ex-Bloober Director Hints At New Unreal Engine 5 Horror Game

Ex-director for Bloober Team Artur Łączkowski has hinted at a brand new horror experience expected to be built “using advance technology powered by Unreal Engine 5.” The project will reportedly feature “big names and budget” with more information to be revealed at a later date.

Artur Łączkowski, made the decision to leave Bloober Team back in March 2022 citing in a tweet his father’s health, wanting to help friends in Ukraine, and wanting a change in direction after hitting “a wall creatively” and in his career. Despite his departure from Bloober Team, he noted at the time that he wasn’t “done with games, I just need a break from everything.” He continued “I love designing, directing, building worlds, and creating amazing experiences. To that end, I have some big plans for the future but as of right now I need to focus on what matters the most.”

It’s fair to say that his recent post is what he was alluding to back in March. While there isn’t much known about the upcoming project many have taken to Twitter to welcome the news with one commenter saying “DANG! That looks great and some great news to accompany it as well! Can’t wait to see what’s to come!”

Łączkowski confirmed in a comment to one user that the title would feature shooting mechanics saying “of course, it does have shooting.” Whether this will be isometric, first-person, or third-person is still completely anyone’s guess though. Following on from this in another reply Łączkowski noted that “This game will push a boundary that many developers would be afraid to push. That being said this project will not be for everyone therefore I understand your position.”

When asked on what framerate the game might run at Łączkowski responded “We don’t know yet, but I bet we’ll have a couple of modes for people that prefer smooth 60fps framerate mode and bumped up visuals with 4K and 30 fps. I’m just speculating, but that’s my goal.”

Despite these few hints from Łączkowski there’s still very little known about the upcoming project currently. Given the relative critical success of The Medium many commenters seem optimistic despite the early stage this project seems to be at and the divisive user score for The Medium.

Source: Twitter