Google Begins To Distribute Stadia Refunds

Remeber Google Stadia? Yeah, neither does Google who kicked it to the curb like the dozens of other initiatives they’ve launched over the years. Of course, there were some players who invested, however, and thankfully Google is ready and willing to reimburse them for their early support. Today, through an update issued by Google on the Google Support Blog, the company has explained their plans.

On September 29, 2022, Google announced that the Stadia servers will be turned off on January 18, 2023. The following article includes answers to common questions and will be updated as new information becomes available. Please check back for updates before contacting support. Stadia Refunds Starting November 9, 2022, Stadia will attempt to automatically process refunds for all purchases of games, add-on content and subscriptions fees other than Stadia Pro made through the Stadia Store. We ask for your patience as we work through each transaction and ask that you refrain from contacting Customer Support as they will not be able to expedite your refund during this time. We still expect the majority of refunds to be processed by January 18th, 2023.

Addressing some typical frequently asked questions, the support page continues on

“Starting November 9, 2022, we will attempt to automatically refund each transaction to the form of payment used to make the purchase. If we are unable to issue your refund to the original form of payment, we will email you at the Google account used to make the purchase. The email will include instructions on how to set up an alternate refund method.”

“For Stadia players that have deleted their Google account, we will still attempt to automatically refund the transaction to the original form of payment. If the form of payment is no longer available, please contact Stadia Customer Service and be prepared to provide the email of the deleted account, your last transaction date, and your last transaction amount.”

“Customers who have made 20 or fewer purchases on the Stadia store will receive one email for each transaction made (including a separate email for each reoccurrence of any eligible recurring subscriptions ). For a complete list of transactions that require your attention, please visit pay.google.com and click Alerts at the top of the page.

). Customers who have made 21 or more purchases on the Stadia store will receive one email summarizing all refund attempts. If necessary, this email will provide instructions on additional steps needed to help us complete your refund.”

Google expects that the majority of refunds will be issued by January 18, 2023 for both hardware and software purchases. Not sure how to get a refund? Then check this out.

