Evil West PC System Requirements Are Now Available

There have been quite a few players intrigued by Evil West. This is the brand new upcoming game from Flying Wild Hog. If you’re hoping to play this game on your PC, then it’s best to ensure your system is capable of running it. Fortunately, the system requirements are available now so that you can compare it with your rig. If you’re looking to max out the game or just get by playing through the title on low settings, it’s best that you check out the official recommendations down below.

Evil West Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64 bits)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K (3.3 GHz) / AMD FX-6300 X6 (3.5 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 4 GB VRAM, GeForce GTX 750 Ti / Radeon RX 460

Storage: 40 GB available space

Additional Notes: 30 FPS, 1920×1080 in medium

Evil West Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64 bits)

Processor: Intel Core i5-10505 (3.2 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 590

Storage: 40 GB available space

Additional Notes: 60 FPS, 1920×1080 in epic

As noted above, you can see what the system requirements are, which have been listed within Valve Steam’s digital marketplace. They even included some additional notes to showcase the gameplay experience for both sets of requirements. Fortunately, it doesn’t look to be a challenging game to pick up and play. But again, it’s always best to ensure your system can run the game without any significant hiccups.

If you’re finding out about this game, Evil West, as mentioned, comes from Flying Wild Hog. These are the folks who previously brought out the Shadow Warrior series and, most recently, Trek to Yomi. With Evil West, we’re getting a third-person shooter gameplay experience. Players will step into the role of Jesse Rentier, a vampire hunter who is one of the last agents alive to stop the undead legion from plaguing all of the American frontiers. Fortunately, you’ll have a few trusty weapons to help deliver the necessary punch as you send these demonic pests back where they came from.

While we are listing out the PC system requirements, that’s not the only platform you can enjoy this game. When Evil West launches on November 22, 2022, you can pick it up for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

